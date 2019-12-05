‘Twas the night before Jesus
And down upon earth
Young Mary was weeping
Awaiting the birth
Of a son, she’d been told,
Of immeasurable worth
The deep night was dark
No place could be found
By Joseph, her husband
Who in silence profound
Tread foot before foot
Ground over ground
But up in the heavens
A host was rehearsing
The greatest refrain
They’d ever be versing
Barukh atah Adonai
Our Lord, Our God, on high
Peace on the earth
Good will among men
God in the heavens
Will walk among them
And give up his breath
To save them from sin
Barukh atah Adonai
Under her breath
Mary whispered
Life and not death
Was her prayer that night
For her son, herself, her Joseph
‘Twas the night before Jesus
And down upon earth
Young Mary was praying
Awaiting the birth
Of the son of her God
Whose fate she knew not.
If only a room, only a spot
To bring forth her child
The thought, but she knew
A soft hand she laid
Upon Joseph’s worn arm
Be not afraid, love
We shan’t come to harm
Barukh atah Adonai
Joseph cried in the night
A humble, simple barn
Fell upon his sight
No, he cried within his heart
This place cannot be right
But up in the heavens
The host was prepared
Their anthem near bursting
Yearned to be shared
With all of the world
And with Joseph and Mary
Who trusted their God
And were chosen to carry
The message of Christmas
From Heaven on high
Peace on Earth, To all men
Good will, they would sing.
Barukh atah Adonai,
They’d begin
The night before Christmas
A man and a woman
Trusted their God and
To earth they brought heaven.