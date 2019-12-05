Twas the night before Christmas

And all through the town

Not an outlaw was robbing

A bank of a crown

The cowboys were looking

For open saloons

For places to drink

And hear piano-played tunes

The children were nestled

All snug in their beds

Wond’ring how in the world

Saint Nick and his sled

Would get through the stuff

The town’s horses had shed

Ma in her bonnet

And I in my chaps

Were stoking the fire

When we heard two sharp raps

We opened the door

To see what was the critter

Trying to get in

In the middle of winter

And what to our wondering

Eyes should appear

But a giant stagecoach

And eight big ol’ reindeer

The driver winked at us

And cocked his six-shooter

He threw us a sack

And took off like a scooter

As Ma and I stood

Wide-eyed and jaws slack

We heard Santa’s whip

Whiz and then crack

As he yelled to each deer

In his personal pack

“Now Wyatt, Now Earp

On Jesse and James

Now Annie and Oakley

Go John, Go Wayne

“On to the bank

Where there’s plenty of monies

To buy toys for the kiddies

And treats for our tummies”

With that said and a nod

Santa pulled his kerchief

Up over his nose

And off flew his wheeled skiff

Into the night the coach

Flew on its way

As Saint Nick bellowed out

“Y’all have a great day!”

Tamara Wolk is a reporter for The Catoosa County News in Ringgold, Ga., and Walker County Messenger in LaFayette, Ga. 

