Not many squirrels in Lindale have their own social media accounts.
But Jeff the squirrel isn’t like most wild critters. He has formed a unique friendship with a man named Leslie Duke. Jeff visits Duke at his house several times a day, playing and interacting with him.
The two spend so much time together, in fact, that Duke started a Facebook page called “The Life of Jeff” where he posts dozens and dozens of cute videos of his interactions with the energetic squirrel.
“Jeff was released on my property about two or three months ago,” Duke said. “I work with rehabbers who care for abandoned or neglected animals. I’ve got 20 acres out here so sometimes when an animal is ready to be released into the wild, they’ll release ‘em out here.”
Duke said in the past, the rehabber he works with has released deer, raccoons, rabbits, squirrels and possums on his property. Those animals are usually never seen again. But Jeff was different.
He was found as a tiny baby and a local family cared for him until he was taken to the rehabber that Duke knows. That woman contacted Duke when Jeff was ready to be released into the wild.
“I don’t know what it was about Jeff but he just sort of imprinted on me,” Duke said. “I didn’t rehab him or take care of him when he was younger. He just seems to have taken a liking to me. They’re released about 12 squirrels out here and not one of them has ever come to me like this.”
Every day, three times a day, Duke walks outside his house and begins calling to Jeff. Like clockwork the squirrel appears out of the trees and comes down to play.
It may be Duke’s familiar voice or perhaps Jeff senses the man is no threat to him, but Jeff acts like a playful puppy around Duke. He runs and jumps into his arms at times, jumps on his back and head, takes a peanut or two from his fingers and even poses for photos and videos.
“But I want to stress that he is not a pet,” Duke emphasized. “It’s illegal to keep these animals as pets and people shouldn’t do that. Jeff was released on my property and he is a wild animal. He is free to go anywhere he wants, he just chooses to come back to see me for whatever reason.”
Duke said even though Jeff visits three times a day, almost on schedule, the little squirrel can also disappear in a flash with no sign of his whereabouts. Duke said he wants Jeff to keep his natural instincts and his fear of predators. Being a wild squirrel, he is still in danger from hawks, snakes and other predators.
“He’s quick and he still has all his wild behavior,” Duke said. “Except that he spends a few hours with me every day. He even has a girlfriend.”
When the two first started interacting, Duke would post photos on Snapchat and his personal Facebook page. But soon people started demanding more photos and videos of Jeff. There was so much demand for it that Duke created a Facebook page called “The Life of Jeff.”
Duke has posted more than 130 short videos of Jeff doing a variety of things including playing, eating and burying food. The page already has hundreds of followers.
“I realized that much of the behavior in these videos would never be able to be seen by people,” Duke said. “I have an up-close look at Jeff when he’s playing or just being a regular squirrel and he lets me see behavior that not everyone gets to see. So it puts a lot of smiles on people’s faces but it also educates them.”
Jeff the squirrel may not realize it but he’s an ambassador of sorts. His unique relationship with Leslie Duke has given the public a chance to see squirrels in a different light. But he doesn’t seem to be interested in any of that. He just likes spending time with his friend.
“I’ll continue posting videos and photos of him as long as it puts smiles on people’s faces,” Duke said. “People say to me that they love seeing the videos and their kids laugh at Jeff’s playfulness. That’s good enough for me.”
To see more photos and videos, search “The Life of Jeff” on Facebook.