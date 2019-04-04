When thinking of an article topic for the week I try to stay seasonal. Still at times a topic idea just comes to you by something you see or a popular question I may be receiving at the office. The topic this week came by way of Facebook. An image popped up on my screen of my last state winning 4-H livestock judging team in Bartow County.
That was a special group because it was the last livestock judging team under my direction. We actually won the state contest with three of the top members being high school freshman. I actually took the group that would represent Georgia that fall at nationals to a college livestock judging camp at Oklahoma State University that summer. It was nice seeing that picture and remembering all of the hard work that went into winning that state contest.
Today, I will be discussing important life skills a young person can obtain by participation on a 4-H judging team.
Gordon County 4-H is the youth development portion of UGA Extension here in Gordon County. We have approximately 1,600 enrolled Gordon County youth in our local club. Our 4-H staff spends many hours at school club meetings, county councils, community service projects or preparing for youth livestock shows.
I will add that one misconception is that a young person has to be interested in agriculture or live on a farm to be in 4-H. That is not true. It is true that agriculture is our roots and we do offer many agriculture-based activities, but many of our young folks live in the city limits or do not own livestock.
With that said, we do excel in judging team competitions with many of them tied to an area of agriculture. I will add that some of the best and decorated youth on some of my livestock judging teams were youth that never stepped a foot on a farm unless they were at a practice.
In Gordon County, we offer consumer, livestock, dairy, poultry, horse and wildlife judging. I would like to share with the readers the life skills a young person can obtain or enhance by participating in a 4-H judging program.
For starters, the skill of decision-making can be enhanced by being a member of a 4-H judging team. At a contest, a 4-H’er will judge multiple classes. Many of those classes they will be given a scenario or situation and then will have to rank four items or four animals in order from best to worst for that scenario.
In the case of consumer judging, 4-H’ers may be given a specific amount of money that can be spent or have to determine what items best fit the situation. For the animal judging events, the youth have to decide which animals fit that scenario and rank them. For livestock judging contests, the contestants may be given animal performance data for example to help make the selections along with a visual breakdown of the animals based on structural correctness, muscle, volume or body capacity and even eye appeal.
The skill of decision-making is something we all use every day. It does not matter the career. We all have to process data to help make the best decisions. We not only make decisions on the job, but also in our personal life.
The next skill that can be obtained or enhanced by being on a 4-H judging team is conquering the fear of public speaking. I say this often, but the fear of public speaking can be the top fear for many adults. In most judging competitions, 4-H’ers will be asked to give two to four sets of oral reasons on designated classes to contest officials. Youth are scored on how well they deliver the reasons and the accuracy of the set of reasons. It takes many hours of dedicated work for a young person to be competitive in oral reasons.
I can still remember giving one of my first sets of reasons as a young person at the district 4-H livestock judging contest in Woodbury back in the 1980s. I can remember the set of reasons was probably not very good in a contest text, but it helped me conquer the fear and gave me confidence to continue in the program. Conquering the fear helped me earn the high individual honors at the state competition as a high school senior.
The final life skill I would like to share today is teamwork. Being on a 4-H judging team will teach a young person to work together for the common good of the team. Most all competitions are individual work, but your individual score counts towards the team score. You learn to try your best because if you can have a good day at a competition, it can help the entire team have a great day.
Gordon County 4-H is always looking for new team members to add to our programs so feel free to call and talk to our 4-H staff.