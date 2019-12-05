The Holland-Watson Veteran’s Memorial Park also known as the “Helicopter Park” is in the process of receiving renovations, most recently to the restrooms.
The park is located near the heart of the downtown historic district of Chickamauga on the corner of Crittenden Avenue and West 8th Street across from the ball fields.
Built in May 27, 2002, the park boasts an army green Huey Helicopter suspended in mid-air by a tall pole. The park was dedicated to Sgt. Eddie H. Holland and CPL Thomas A. “Tommy” Watson, both were Chickamauga soldiers who lost their lives in Vietnam.
“It’s probably one of the most active areas in the city. It stays active every week,” City Manager, Micheal Haney said.
The City of Chickamauga has been making improvements to the restrooms, which will include handicap ramps that will lead up to the facilities. The restrooms will contain a women’s and a men’s room and a family restroom. Each room will possess changing tables.
“We hope to be done by the end of this year,” Haney said.
Other renovations include the parking area that has tripled in size. The play station has been replaced and the basketball court has been moved.
The bridge at the park also aptly named the “bridge to nowhere,” is where the citie’s Movies in the Park are held. The event is free and is considered a great draw for families in the community to gather.
The park also boasts picnic tables and an area where parties and get togethers can be held, yet the park facilities are first come first serve.
“This park is a place where families can go and be safe having family time,” Haney said.
The Walking Trail
The Helicopter park also possesses two walking trails that the city hopes to one day connect to the Chickamauga Battlefield.
The project has been in the works for eight years so far with steady additions as funding allows.
“It is a work in progress and it’s all contingent on the funding,” Haney said. The Riverview foundation recently helped fund the latest addition of the trail.
The plan is for the multi-use trail to be consistently paved throughout and when completed there will be several different access points.
“The trails will help tie the tourism of the Chickamauga Battlefield to the different communities around it,” Haney said. “If we can get it completed, it will be a great addition and a great amenity to this county,”