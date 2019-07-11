Officials from The Haven, a well known ministry in LaFayette, has provided updates regarding its new location and much more.
A ministry known for its "hand up -- not a hand out" policy, The Haven has been viewed with raised eyebrows after news spread its purchase of a building in West LaFayette that once held a school. Many misconceptions have arisen as to what The Haven does, who the people involved are, and what their goals are.
The ministry is just that -- a ministry. It is there to help people in need, to provide them a community, and to help people reach the next chapter of their lives where they can be happy and thriving. It is not a shelter, according to Tanya Nave, the assistant pastor.
“We want to be clear that we are not a shelter,” said Tanya Nave, the assistant pastor. “It breaks my heart. But when people think we’re a shelter, they will come needing a place to stay and we can’t provide that. We always try our best to place them elsewhere, but our facility is only open during the day."
It was also clarified that The Haven is not a soup kitchen.
“You don’t just get to come in, get a hot meal, and leave,” Nave said. “If you’re simply coming for a meal, we will send you with a sandwich and chips. You have to be coming here for other help to receive the hot fellowship meal. Many people come in for the bologna sandwich and chips, until they feel they can trust us. Once they do come in for other assistance, we are more than glad to provide a hot meal and the assistance you need.”
Recently news has spread of The Haven buying the property in West LaFayette. The Ministry has yet to move into the building, but it has been purchased and does belong to The Haven now. The only thing holding them back is their need for updates to the building. In order to make the building safe for occupancy, there are some changes that need to be made to the building so that it can be up to state regulation. The building needs several updates, including an air quality check, new heating and air, fire alarm systems, and several other things. The cost of all this would be around $6,000, which the Haven is saving for at this time.
The Haven is currently paying rent and utilities at their location of occupancy, as well as mortgage and insurance in the new building. Once in the new building, they plan to hold things such as resume workshops, woodworking classes for kids, and many more activities and outreach opportunities in the community.
Nave recently shared a touching blog post on the ministry's Facebook page regarding what they do and why they do it.
"You see, we have absolutely no idea who will walk into The Haven at any given moment, or what situation they may be in." she said in the post, "which means we are almost never prepared, that we have to be mentally and spiritually equipped at all times. Will we be walking through the flames with this person? Will we be crying with this person? Will we be fighting beside this person? Do they come only for prayer, or are they seeking a family? Will they need more than just support? Do we have the means to fully help them? Do they truly want the help they’re seeking? Are they ready for the help they desire?
The most common, and hardest... Am I ready to hear the story they have to share?"
She continued, "In the end, we are a melting pot. We are truly a community outreach who’s focus is on the Gospel. While we aren’t always prepared, we are always ready! Our hearts, our minds and the beautiful Spirit of The Lord that dwells within us... We are here!"
They will be holding a community block party on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019 from 2 P.M. to 9 P.M. This will be held at the new location on 415 Chestnut Street in LaFayette. There will be live music, a baking competition, a cornhole tournament, and many more fun and family friendly activities. The Cornhole Tournament fee is $20 per couple, and the registration sheet for it will be posted on their Facebook event page. All proceeds will be going toward the Haven and its mission.
To make donations to The Haven, visit their Facebook page or gofundme, which are both entitled "The Haven-LaFayette."