This holiday season, The Fitting Room is celebrating 12 years of making unique fashion items available to Gordon County shoppers. The boutique’s Christmas open house will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. at its Belwood Road location in Calhoun.
Special open house opportunities for customers include a buy-one-get-one 50 percent deal on merchandise storewide, along with food, drinks and door prizes. There will also be trunk shows for Hudson Jeans and Mark Edge Jewelry.
The Fitting Room specializes in contemporary women's apparel, shoes, jewelry and gifts. Its offerings have expanded over the years, and the physical space has grown along with them. Owner Penny Mitchum says the store has expanded from its original 875 square-foot-location to the 3,500 it occupies today. The growth has allowed her to fulfill her original goal of providing a unique experience for shoppers.
“I wanted to bring exclusive brands I love to the area, paired with personalized service in a neutral, welcoming environment,” she says.
She says she hopes the coming season and year hold more of the same success she’s experienced over the years in helping women feel their best as they choose sturdy and on-trend wardrobe items.
“I love helping women feel beautiful and confident,” she says. “It’s always fun at The Fitting Room.”
The store is located at 500 Belwood Road, Suite 5. Normal hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday through Friday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturdays, but the staff will be extending holiday hours to include Sundays and Mondays starting Dec. 1.
Customers can see The Fitting Room’s offerings from brands like Citizens of Humanity, Frye and J brand on the store’s Facebook or Instagram pages. For more information, call 706-602-1001.