The City of Chickamuaga met on Monday, Dec.2nd to discuss the upcoming holiday events that will be held downtown.
There will be another Movies in the Park event at the Holland-Watson Veteran’s Memorial Park which is located near the heart of the downtown historic district of Chickamauga on the corner of Crittenden Avenue and West 8th Street across from the ball fields.
The last Movies in the Park event that took place in October featured the movie Hocus Pocus and was such a success that the City of Chickamauga decided to hold another event for December.
“I think the movies down town will continue to get bigger and bigger,” Councilman Lee Miller said.
The movie being featured this time will be The Grinch, on Dec.13 at 6 p.m. The event is free to the public. There will be no smoking or pets allowed at the event.
Christmas in the Streets will be held on Dec. 14 from 4 p.m. to 8 p.m.
Pictures with Santa will take place in the depot at the visitor center at 6 p.m. before the parade which begins at 6:30 p.m.