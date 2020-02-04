The following is an example of the pitch Jason Everts has been making to area businesses while seeking donations to construction a skate park in Plainville.
Skateboarding and skateboarders are universally misunderstood. Skateboarding is a physically demanding activity that fundamentally resembles art more than sport. Historically skateboarding has survived by dedicated skateboarders adapting to the environments available to them at any point in time. The dated image of the rebellious teenager skipping school to skateboard came from the crash of the skateboard industry and the closing of privately run skate parks which pushed skateboarding into the streets. Without support from the community providing a safe environment for practice, skateboarding will stay in the streets. Across the country through community and municipal support that image is slowly being replaced by the reality of the modern skateboarder; A productive and physically healthy professional who flourishes when placed in an environment conducive to progress.
Much like any common team sport, skateboarding takes years of dedication and physical fitness to master. However, unlike any organized sport the goal of skateboarding is not to do a stunt the most, the highest, the fastest or the best. Skateboarding is practiced on such a vast array of obstacles there is no benchmark to overcome other than the one you set for yourself. Not a trophy, but the activity of pushing yourself to accomplish a technically or physically challenging feat while enjoying the speed and pleasure of movement is the reward for the skateboarder. For the beginner that accomplishment can simply be riding higher up a wall than ever before. For a more advanced skateboarder that can be to jump up, down, or over an obstacle while spinning himself or the skateboard under his feet in seemingly endless directions. To better understand the attraction, I think skateboarding can most closely be related to snow skiing. At a professional level there are televised competitions and the participants have corporate sponsors and make a good living from mastering their specific discipline. However, the vast majority of participants do it purely for the joy of the activity itself. There may be Olympic athletes training beside you on the slopes, but more than likely the people riding down the slopes are doing it because they enjoy the feeling it gives them.
Skateboarding is unique in that its origins are not in a competitive arena. Skateboarders have historically taken advantage of whatever terrain was most accessible. Consequently, many different styles of skateboarding have emerged from different geographical locations. Inner cities see a more technical style of skateboarding performed on staircases, handrails, and a variety of architecture accessible around the city. In California the predominance of swimming pools gave birth to skateboarding on vertical walls. In the past skate parks have been built to emulate these environments, which is fine for the skilled and dedicated skateboarder, but frustrating for the beginner. The fact that doesn’t get communicated by a poorly built skate park is that skateboarding is fun. The modern skate park is a considerate combination of terrain that will be fun for the beginner, while still providing obstacles that challenges the expert. Cheap skate parks are built to satisfy the squeaky wheel. To the untrained eye they may look like the terrain shown on TV, but much like a baseball diamond with ten feet between the bases, or a basketball goal where the hoop is six feet off the ground, they do little to keep the interest of the beginner or challenge the skills of the expert.
Skateboarding is a fun and healthy activity that can be performed by any individual willing to challenge themselves to get the most from the experience. When performed in a proper venue it can also be a safe activity. According to the International Association of Skateboard Companies, the majority of skateboard related injuries come not from the activity itself, but from it being performed outside of a controlled environment ie. skateboarding in traffic, hills, and in the streets and public areas not meant for skateboarding. Skateboarders historically have been seen as rebels. Their tenacity and drive is what pushes them to excel despite not having a dedicated environment in which to perform their preferred activity. As a parent I wouldn’t encourage my kids to skateboard when the only option is to send them out into the streets. I see it as my responsibility to advocate for skateboarding and provide an avenue for my kids to enjoy the activity. Kids are compelled to gravitate towards technology, and parents embrace this and recognize its importance in the future. But when recreation and play are replaced by a screen because it is the easy option the damage done to society results in more than just physical health of the community. A modern public skate park could easily gain kids attention and provide an option for parents who wish to engage their kids, but don’t connect with traditional team sports.
Skateboarding will be featured in the Summer Olympics in 2020 for the first time ever. Our goal is to provide a safe, permanent environment that is easily accessible for Gordon County residents who wish to join in on the fun they witnessed in the Olympics. Due to the timing of the Summer Olympics and our awareness of the need in the community we are attempting to generate financial support and provide an adequate arena for skateboarding before the Summer Olympics starts on July 24, 2020. Multiple community pillars have pledged their support, and we’ve formed a nonprofit 501(c)(3) to accept their donations before the funds are given to the County. It is our wish that Advent Health Gordon will join them in recognizing the benefit to the health of the individual and the health of the community that is possible from providing a place for local citizens to practice skateboarding in a safe and fun environment.
If anyone wants to contribute financially they can contact the Public Skatepark Advocacy Group at 770-877-1527