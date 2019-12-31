HOUSTON — J.J. Watt was added to Houston’s active roster ahead of the Texans playoff game against the Buffalo Bills.
Watt, who tore a pectoral muscle in October, returned to practice on Dec. 24 and was activated to the roster from the injured reserve on Tuesday. The Texans host the Bills on Saturday afternoon.
The defensive end said last week that he was confident that he’d play this week but that it’s unlikely that he’ll participate in as many snaps as he has throughout his career.
This is the third time in four seasons that the three-time NFL Defensive Player of the Year has had a major injury. He missed the last 13 games of 2016 with a back injury which required surgery and played just five games in 2017 before breaking his leg. He played all 16 games last season and was a first-team All-Pro after finishing with 16 sacks and 18 tackles for losses.
► The Cleveland Browns parted ways with general manager John Dorsey two days after the team fired coach Freddie Kitchens.
Dorsey’s stunning departure Tuesday came after he met with owner Jimmy Haslam, who is once again cleaning house after a disappointing 6-10 season.
Dorsey had revamped the Browns during his two seasons as GM, but his hiring of Kitchens backfired as the Browns fell way short of expectations and missed the playoffs for the 17th straight season — the NFL’s longest current drought.
► The Jacksonville Jaguars are retaining coach Doug Marrone and general manager Dave Caldwell despite consecutive losing seasons.
Owner Shad Khan made the announcement Tuesday after “positive meetings” with Marrone, Caldwell, their staffs and several players.
Marrone and Caldwell have two years remaining on their contracts, and Khan made it clear that expectations are high for 2020. Jacksonville has two first-round draft picks, Nos. 9 and 20 overall, to help rebuild a roster that lacks talent and depth.
College Football
LSU linebacker Divinity reinstated for title gameBATON ROUGE, La. — No. 1 LSU reinstated linebacker Michael Divinity Jr. for the national championship game against No. 3 Clemson.
Coach Ed Orgeron on Tuesday also discussed speculation about passing-game coordinator Joe Brady being sought for NFL jobs. Brady is credited with helping the Tigers to their best season on offense.
Divinity briefly left the team in mid-season and returned to practice on Nov. 18. He was prevented by LSU from playing in a handful of games because of violations of team rules.
Speaking by conference call, Orgeron said a decision was made to let Divinity, a 6-foot-2, 241-pound senior, play in the title game in New Orleans on Jan. 13.
Divinity has played in five games this season and has four tackles for loss, including three sacks. As a junior, Divinity had 10½ tackles for loss and was LSU’s co-leader in sacks with five.
Major League Baseball
Twins sign pitchers Bailey, Hill to one-year contractsMINNEAPOLIS — The Minnesota Twins signed pitchers Homer Bailey and Rich Hill to one-year contracts.
Bailey, a 33-year-old right-hander, made 31 starts between the Kansas City Royals and Oakland Athletics last season. He was a combined 13-9 with a 4.57 ERA. He started 18 games for Kansas City before being traded in July.
Hill, a 39-year-old lefty, started 13 games for the Los Angeles Dodgers last season, going 4-1 with a 2.45 ERA. He missed about two months with a left forearm strain. Hill has been in the majors parts of 15 seasons with eight teams.
Terms of the deal were not announced Tuesday.