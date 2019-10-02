KNOXVILLE, Tenn. — Tennessee linebacker Jeremy Banks issued an apology through the school after video was released showing him cursing and saying that “where I’m from, we shoot at cops” during his arrest last month following a traffic stop.
Volunteers coach Jeremy Pruitt said Wednesday at the Southeastern Conference coaches’ teleconference that the team “addressed the matter internally.” Pruitt added that “Jeremy’s comments and behavior were unacceptable.”
Banks was arrested Sept. 15 after a records check during a traffic stop just before 4 a.m. revealed he had an active warrant for failure to appear on an earlier charge of driving with a suspended license.
In video footage of the arrest released Tuesday, Banks at one point says, “where I’m from, we shoot at cops.” At another point, Banks says he should have run and tested “you all’s speed.” Knoxville television station WBIR first broadcast the footage of Banks’ arrest.
After the video was made public, Banks said in a statement Tuesday night that “I am embarrassed by my actions that night.” The sophomore from Cordova, Tennessee, added that “I promise to be a better representative for the University of Tennessee moving forward.”
NFL
Longtime Cardinals owner Bidwill dies at 88 years oldTEMPE, Ariz. — Arizona Cardinals William V. Bidwill, who had been linked to the franchise in three cities, has died. He was 88.
The team announced that Bidwill passed away Wednesday. A cause of death wasn’t immediately given.
Reviled by fans at times for what they perceived to be his penny-pinching ways, Bidwill was an extremely charitable man, distributing money to many local causes, usually done quietly with no publicity. Charitable contributions also were made through the Cardinals Foundation, formed shortly after the franchise moved from St. Louis to Arizona in 1988. It previously had been located in Chicago.
Bidwill ignored critics as the team went a half-century without a playoff victory before making it as a wild card team in 1998 and upsetting the Cowboys in Dallas.
The bowtie-wearing Bidwill headed a family operation that dated to 1932, when his father, Charles, purchased the Chicago Cardinals, reportedly for $50,000. The young Bidwill was a ballboy for the 1947 team that won the franchise’s lone NFL championship.
► The Patriots placed kicker Stephen Gostkowski on injured reserve.
The team announced the move Wednesday, but did not disclose the 35-year-old’s injury. He is the fourth Patriots player to go on IR this season, joining receiver N’Keal Harry, left tackle Isaiah Wynn and fullback James Develin.
The franchise’s all-time leading scorer, Gostkowski has appeared in every game for New England since 2011. But he has struggled thus far in 2019, missing four extra points. He hadn’t missed more than three extra points in any of his previous 13 NFL seasons
NBA
Knicks super fan Lee buys memorabilia at auctionLAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif. — Writer-director Spike Lee added to his New York Knicks collection by purchasing 13 items associated with his favorite team in a recent auction.
The family of late Knicks coach Red Holzman sold off 35 items that netted $319,341, according to SCP Auctions, which handled last week’s sale.
Among Lee’s acquisitions was the used original net from Game 7 of the 1970 NBA Finals, won by the Knicks, and Holzman’s NBA coach of the year trophy that season.
Lee paid $69,184 for the net and $31,517 for the trophy, according to the auction house in Laguna Niguel, California. Lee attended Game 7 at Madison Square Garden as a 13-year-old.
Holzman’s championship ring from 1970 went to a bidder for $107,482.