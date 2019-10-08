Rome Floyd Metro Task Force officers seized a large quantity of drugs from a hotel room off Martha Berry Boulevard during an investigation Monday night.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Dante Rishad Edmondson, 28, of 4 Pebble Bend Court, faces multiple felony charges following his arrest Monday night.
Metro Task Force officers seized more than 28 grams of suspected methamphetamine along with undisclosed amounts of heroin, marijuana and ecstasy pills. The officers also seized digital scales.
Edmondson also fought officers attempting to serve a series of probation warrants, causing bruises and lacerations to a pair of officers.
He is charged with felony trafficking methamphetamine, possession of meth with the intent to distribute, possession of meth, two counts of possession of a Schedule I controlled substance, obstruction of officers, four probation violations along with misdemeanors for possession of marijuana and possession of drug-related objects.
Calhoun man accused of intent to distribute marijuana
Floyd County police officers arrested a Gordon County man who had individually wrapped bags of marijuana in his vehicle, reports stated.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Michael Cruz Kelley, 30, of 102 Kensington Drive, was operating a 2014 Jeep in which police found three bags of suspected marijuana. Kelley is charged with felony possession of marijuana with the intent to distribute and a misdemeanor for possession of marijuana.
Rome woman charged with crimes in Alabama
A Rome woman has been charged with felony fugitive from justice after she was discovered to have outstanding warrants in Cherokee County, Alabama.
According to Floyd County Jail reports:
Diane Raditz McIlvaine, 56, of 111 Lyons Drive, was originally arrested locally on Oct. 3 on possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distributed and related drug charges.
The outstanding warrants in Alabama also relate to trafficking in meth and possession or use of drug related objects.