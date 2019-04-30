The Gordon County tag office will be closed the afternoon of May 23 and all day May 24 as a new system being installed by the Georgia Department of Revenue.
During this time, the Gordon County tag offices will not be able to process transactions. All online motor vehicle-related services including online tag renewal services will be offline from May 21 to May 27.
The Georgia Department of Revenue will be installing a new state-of-the-art system, Georgia Driver Record and Integrated Vehicle Enterprise System, also known as DRIVES, to upgrade and modernize the vehicle registration and titling system. The new Georgia DRIVES system will enable more self-service options, improve customer service and enhance data integrity.
Georgia residents with May and June renewal dates are encouraged to renew prior to May 20. In the first month of the DRIVES system, walk-in customers may experience delays and longer than normal wait times. Customers and dealers seeking to conduct any title transactions should complete their business at a county tag office prior to May 24. Dealers will be able to initiate electronic title and registration transactions and issue temporary operating permits over Memorial Day weekend.
For more information, contact the Gordon County tag office by calling 706-629-9242 or emailing motorvehicles@gordoncounty.org.