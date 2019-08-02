Sometimes things take a surprise turn and that’s what has happened with the effort to get lights put up on Wilson Rd. in Walker County.
The Wilson Road Neighborhood Group (WRNG) had contacted Commissioner Shannon Whitfield about the possibility of creating a special tax district to pay for lights along the road. WRNG members contacted the Electric Power Board to learn about the feasibility and cost of the project. EPB identified 33 poles that would sustain lights and laid out their terms.
Sheriff Steve Wilson, one of the founders of WRNG, helped map out an area that would be considered the special tax district that would pay for the lighting. The cost was estimated at $4 per year per parcel of property owned in the district. WRNG held two public meetings and contacted all the property owners in the district.
After the last WRNG meeting, on July 16, the commissioner’s office drafted an ordinance and two public hearings were scheduled, one for Aug 8 and one for Aug. 22.
But it turned out not everyone was satisfied with the plan to form a special tax district. Several people expressed their desire to fund the lighting project through private donations.
Pam Millard, whose parents and an uncle own property in the proposed special tax district, says that people are worried that what might start out as a small tax to pay for lights could grow over the years and have new taxes added for other things.
Millard’s Uncle, Forrest Blakemore, says it’s not about the $4 per person tax but about making it more of a community effort that anyone, not just property owners, can join.
WRNG members Sheriff Steve Wilson, David Roden, Walker County Schools Superintendent Damon Raines, and Pam Millard and her husband and her uncle met with Commissioner Whitfield and the county attorney on Aug. 1 to discuss the matter further.
WRNG, says Wilson, decided to give the donation approach a chance and the public hearings of the draft ordinance were cancelled. Roden contacted EPB to see what their terms would be under the new possibility. EPB stated that in regard to street lights, they work only with government agencies and municipalities. The money could come from any source, but the contract would have to be with the government of Walker County.
At this point, says Millard, everyone is waiting to hear from Whitfield to see if the county is willing to contract with EPB on the basis of donations to pay the lighting bill each year.
Millard says that she and those working with her already have commitments from 15 people and businesses to help with lighting costs. She says she’s hoping to hear from the commissioner soon.
Sheriff Wilson says that the ultimate goal is to get lights up on the road for the safety of the people who live, walk and drive on it.