AdventHealth Medical Group is pleased to announce that General Surgeon Carl Lokko, MD, has joined AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Calhoun.
AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Calhoun provides patients with access to advanced surgical services without having to travel outside the community. The focus of the clinic is to assess the needs of each patient and provide them with a surgical treatment plan to improve their quality of life. The professionals at AdventHealth Medical Group General Surgery at Calhoun treat every patient with compassion and consideration as they receive surgical treatment.
Lokko is a graduate of Harvard Medical School. He completed his surgery residency at the Morehouse School of Medicine in Atlanta, and he completed a global surgery fellowship at the Loma Linda School of Medicine in Loma Linda, California. Dr. Lokko is a member of the American College of Surgeons and the American Medical Association.
To make an appointment with Dr. Carl Lokko, call 706-602-8300.