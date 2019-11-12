Rusty Zipper owners Kim and Zip Holland believe downtown Calhoun has the “most caring” business owners out there. For them, Christmas Open House marks an opportunity for the community to support those business owners and their business, giving back to those who donate so much money and time building up the city and its institutions, like schools and nonprofit organizations.
“Downtown Calhoun business owners love Calhoun with all of their hearts. They all want to see growth for our community. They are all the best in supporting our local schools, charities and each other,” said Kim Holland. “We want to encourage everyone to please shop local and support these businesses that support you, your children, and our community.”
Holland, whose shop is located at 112 Court St., urged shoppers to give local shops the opportunity to earn their loyalty and business over shopping online this holiday season. The Rusty Zipper itself will offer a storewide 30-percent-off sale on items ranging from ladies clothing to shoes, accessories, and everything in between during this year’s Christmas Open House. Gift items will also be available for purchase at the discounted price. Games and giveaways will take place periodically throughout the day, and light hors d’oeuvres will be available for shoppers throughout the day.
“We try to have items that are unique to the Calhoun market. If another business carries an item we love, we try and respect their right to the territory and seek out something with a different twist,” Holland said. “Our goal is to offer fun, unique items for all age groups with impeccable customer service as well as affordable pricing for every budget.”
The Rusty Zipper will be open from noon until 6 p.m., or until the last customer is finished shopping, for Sunday’s open house. Regular store hours are Monday through Friday 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.
Offering unique items tailored to fit current style trends and individualized tastes is important for the Hollands. They believe it is one of the reasons The Rusty Zipper has been so successful over the last three and a half years. They also credit their customer service team with keeping customers and the community happy.
“Our team truly loves assisting our customers. We do strive to offer the best service, although we have business policies in place, we try and work with our customers to assure they have a great shopping experience with us,” Holland said.
For more information on items the store will have available for open house, call 678-767-1640 or check out The Rusty Zipper Facebook page, which frequently has posts with pictures of the latest items.