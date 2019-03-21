The funeral for longtime Cherokee Judicial Circuit Superior Court Judge Carey Nelson, who died earlier this week, is set for Friday in Cartersville.
Nelson died on Monday, serving as a judge in the judicial circuit which covers Gordon and Bartow counties up until his death.
According to his obituary:
The Cartersville native was appointed to his Superior Court post in 2001 by then Georgia Gov. Roy Barnes. He was a graduate of the Admiral Farragut Academy Preparatory High School in St. Petersburg, Florida. He joined the U.S. Navy before heading onto Mercer University to complete officer candidate school. He served from 1970 to 1973 on active duty, after which went on to law school at Stetson University College of Law in St. Petersburg.
Nelson returned to Cartersville after graduating from law school in 1976. He started in private practice there in 1977. Then in 1981 he became a founding partner in the law firm of Nelson and Bradley in 1981.
Prior to serving on the Superior Court bench, Nelson served for 21 years as the Bartow County attorney — he also spent time as a Juvenile Court judge pro tem.
A service for Nelson is planned for Friday at 1 p.m. at First Presbyterian Church in Cartersville. The Cherokee Judicial Circuit Bar Association members will serve as honorary pallbearers.
Gordon County Sheriff Mitch Ralston shared a message about Nelson on the sheriff’s office website.
“It is with a heavy heart that I learned of the passing of Superior Court Judge Carey Nelson this afternoon. Judge Nelson was a force for good and an example for all in public service during his many years on the bench,” Ralston said. “I have a special admiration for a man of his caliber, who served his country as a naval officer, and served his community as an attorney and a judge for many, many years.
“Judge Nelson was an extraordinary jurist who simultaneously attended to the rights of the individual while assuring that justice was well and truly served. He was fair, impartial, equitable, trustworthy, and honest to a fault. He stood on an unblemished record. He was well respected by the law enforcement community and his peers. He was a mentor for many attorneys, and consistently rendered wise advice. He also had a deep and abiding love for the people of Gordon County. I will miss him very much, but after a long and hard fought battle, I am comforted in knowing he is no longer in pain and has reached his heavenly reward. Rest in peace, Judge Nelson, and rise in Glory.”