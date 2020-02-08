For one day only, various museums around the state, including many area attractions, will be participating in Super Museum Sunday.
Participating museums and state parks will open their doors to people for free from 12 p.m. to 4 p.m. today. The event is sponsored by Georgia History Festival.
The Rome Area History Museum on Broad Street will be open even longer today, starting at 10 a.m. and closing up at 4 p.m.
Along with their permanent exhibits showcasing the history of Rome, the museum also has an African American history and civil rights exhibit on display.
Part of the exhibit will include paintings by Robert Sanchez, a Rome resident who created collages depicting the Five Points area of North Rome.
If you drive a bit down Riverside Parkway, you'll come across the Chieftains Museum, another local historical site open for free on Sunday.
The museum currently has an exhibition showcasing the work of Rome-born designer Frankie Welch, who designed scarves and dresses for first ladies.
“Tea With Frankie” will coincide with the event and provide visitors with a chance to experience the exhibit as they enjoy tea and cookies in the museum from 2 to 4 p.m.
Cave Spring historic sites, including the Welcome Center and museum, Cherokee Log Cabin, Hearn Academy, Old Baptist Church and Fairview School will all be participating in Super Museum Sunday and are all in walking distance of each other.
A local guide will be present at each Cave Spring location and provide history facts to the visitors.