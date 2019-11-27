All aboard the Summerville Santa Special.
Summerville invites passengers to experience an enchanting 75-minute train excursion that departs from the historic Summerville Depot each weekend in December, Dec. 7- 22. Rides depart four times daily on Saturdays and three times daily on Sundays.
Passengers will be transported to “Santa’s Workshop” in Trion to pick up Santa inside an enclosed, climate-controlled train car on the festively decorated Tennessee Valley Railroad Museum passenger train and hosted by Santa's elves.
While on board, families will enjoy Christmas caroling, storytelling of “Twas the Night Before Christmas,” light refreshments and visit with Santa. Every child will receive a special memento, and those young and young at heart will spend special time with the North Pole’s jolliest elf himself, Santa, as he walks through each train car visiting and posing with kids for photos.
Tickets are available for purchase at Summerville City Hall, by phone at (706) 859-0900 and on line at tvrail.com. Walk up tickets will be available, but limited. The cost for the train excursion is $19 per person, and children under age 2 are free.
Mistletoe Market
A Mistletoe Market will be presented each weekend during the train excursions. Hours of operation for the market will be Saturdays 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. and Sundays 1–7:30 p.m.
Extended hours will be allowed on Sunday, Dec. 22. Food, craft and specialty vendors will be on hand for shopping and eating pleasures.
Visitors will find the depot festively decorated for the Christmas season with plenty of photo opportunities. A photographer will be on site to capture special family moments. Carriage rides will be offered each weekend departing from the depot beginning on Dec. 8 from 1–6 p.m.
Special times are scheduled for Mrs. Claus, reading stories and decorating cookies with youth, and appearances by the Grinch are scheduled each weekend.
Special performances are scheduled for the kick off weekend of Dec. 7-8. The Southern Style Sweetheart Cloggers will perform a special Christmas clogging on the street at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 7. Performances by the Horizon Baptist Church Hand bell Choir are scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 8, at 1:15 p.m. and 3:15 p.m.
As always, admission to the depot is free, and the Turntable Trolley free golf cart shuttles will run.