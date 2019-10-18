More teenagers and young adults die from suicide than from cancer, heart disease, AIDS, birth defects, stroke, pneumonia, influenza and chronic lung disease combined.
When examined as an age group 10-24, suicide is the second leading overall cause of death for youth in the nation.
The Jason Foundation partners with Crisis Text Line to serve families and communities. The Crisis Text Line is a free 24/7 text line where trained crisis counselors provide confidential, compassionate support to individuals in crisis.
Text “Jason” to 741741 to speak with a counselor. Visit Crisis Text Line’s website for additional information at www.crisistextline.org.
If you or someone you know are experiencing a crisis, call 911.
The Jason Foundation provides youth suicide prevention and awareness programs and materials to the public at no cost. For more information, visit http://jasonfoundation.com/.