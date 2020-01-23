When the Rome-Floyd Litter and Blight Task Force launched their environmental art poster contest, they didn't realize they would receive over 500 submissions.
As a result, Emma Wells from Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful put together an exhibition with the top 40 submissions at the ECO Center at Ridge Ferry Park on Thursday.
At 6 p.m., people from all over Floyd County began crowding into the ECO Center to look at the students' artwork. Parents and teachers had students pose with their artwork and take pictures, telling them how proud they are.
Joan Ledbetter, a new member of Keep Rome-Floyd Beautiful, welcomed the attendees, saying she was "in awe" of all of the kids and their artwork.
Task Force Chair David Mathis thanked the attendees and talked about the work the task force has been trying to tackle. Mathis said the biggest change will come from "the kids in this room" as they help change the culture surrounding litter and blight.
The following students placed in the contest or received an honorable mention.
Alex Martin, a seventh-grader at Darlington Middle Schjool was declared the winner.
Alex will have her poster turned into a sticker by the task force and will be used in an environmental marketing campaign.
The campaign also will use the hashtag #LitterAintLit created by Sophie Piller, a sixth-grader at St. Mary's Catholic School, who won an honorable mention.
The artwork of Anwyn Shanahan, a 12th-grader at Pepperell High School, took second place. Jolie Herring, a 10th-grader at Pepperell High won third.
Other honorable mentions went to Harper Dixon, a third-grader at Armuchee Elementary, and Thomas Wesley, a second-grader at East Central Elementary.
Before they left, Mathis had all the students stand up for a round of applause and encouraged people to take notice of litter in the community and "think of the difference we could make."