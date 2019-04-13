Gordon County will be under a wind advisory from 4 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sunday, with winds ranging from 30 to 40 mph, increasing the threat of tornadoes, according to the National Weather Service.
From 6 a.m. to noon, the threat of strong winds of more than 60 mph and possibly the formation of tornadoes is the highest. This first band could bring heavy rain and hail as well.
The secondary line is expected to come through on Sunday between 3-6 p.m. The primary threat with the secondary band is large hail and strong winds.
"Please Prepare Now! This storm system is an unstable, and unpredictable weather system," a news release from Gordon County stated. "The first round is expected around 6 o'clock on Sunday morning so make your preparations before you go to sleep Saturday night."
For information on how to be prepared, visit ready.gov/tornadoes.