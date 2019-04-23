"Every time I saw someone on the street and people being mean to the homeless community . . . it made me feel really bad for them" recalled Yerika Rodriguez, 5th grade student at Stone Creek Elementary. Instead of just feeling bad, she decided to do something about it.
Rodriguez felt that the best way to help was an item drive for things that homeless people need. With help from her teacher and school social worker, she found out what items the homeless most need. She then set up the four Rossville area schools, Stone Creek Elementary, Rossville Elementary, Rossville Middle, and Ridgeland, to serve as drop-off points. Drop-offs are being accepted at those locations through April 30.
The catalyst for Rodriguez's decision to act came from a book she read in her class at school. The book, called "The Teddy Bear", begins with a little boy leaving his teddy bear in a restaurant and it is thrown out. The bear then gets picked up by a homeless man. "He felt like the teddy was his friend and it was the first person he had to care about" noted Rodriguez. "After reading the book, I knew it was time to help."
She spoke with her teacher, Mrs. Strickland, who encouraged her to write up a plan. Rodriguez then connected with Cory Lowe, the Stone Creek Elementary social worker. Lowe contacted the local missions to get a list of the things that are most needed. The items collected will be donated to those missions to distribute.
Donations have been coming in, and Rodriguez said "teachers and churches have donated items and money to buy items. We are hoping to get more stuff over the next few weeks." For Rodriguez though, the end of the drive probably won't be the end of her helping the homeless. "I had always had a goal to help the homeless," Rodriguez noted, and this is just her first step.