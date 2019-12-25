Although a stomach bug spread around the Ruth & Naomi House, that didn't stop residents and staff members from throwing a wonderful first Christmas.
"Everyone's been staying separate and keeping to themselves, but we still had Christmas dinner the night before," night staff worker Mary Gray said.
On Christmas Eve, the women and children's shelter hosted their first Christmas dinner, complete with two hams, homemade mashed potatoes, cranberry sauce, rolls and sweet potato casserole.
The Ruth & Naomi House opened this past August and has been operating as a 12-bed homeless shelter for women and children ever since.
"The community has really opened up and put their arms around us," Gray said.
Ever since the Aug. 6 opening, donations upon donations have been coming into the shelter. Items such as clothes, food, medicine, and even cleaning supplies, have helped the shelter provide a safe, welcoming environment for their residents.
While residents stay at the shelter, they're assigned different chores and tasks to help teach them how to function on their own once they're able to leave.
As Christmas approached, Ruth & Naomi staff had residents make up a wish list for Christmas. Residents asked for slippers, pajamas, body spray, beanies, gloves and other warm items.
Thanks to the abundance of donations from people and businesses in the area, Ruth & Naomi were able to meet at least one item on each person's list and even gift each resident a winter coat.
As for the children, Rome City police reached out to the shelter and offered to include them in their annual Shop with a Cop activity. Mothers helped kids make up wish lists and each child was partnered with an officer on a shopping trip to Walmart.
"It's so sweet to see these little kids walking around with big grins and buggies filled with toys and clothes," Gray chuckled.
After the children went shopping, shelter staff wrapped up the toys and clothes and put the gifts underneath the tree after residents went to bed.
When Christmas morning came, residents and children came downstairs to find a very full Christmas tree.
Despite the nasty virus going around the house, everyone got to experience a little Christmas joy. After opening presents and eating breakfast, residents retreated to their rooms to rest or left to visit family.
For Christmas dinner, one resident named Ms. Danita cooked up some delicious collard greens for residents to enjoy while they get better.