Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $94.42, last $96.31, high $102.70, low $64.55, p/e 25.45
AT&T (T): $37.47, last $37.92, high $38.75, low $26.80, p/e 15.80
Ball Corp. (BLL): $72.80, last $73.85, high 81.88, low $42.24, p/e 47.71
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) (acquired Merrill Lynch): $29.34, last $29.57, high $31.37, low $22.66, p/e 10.44
Barnes & Noble (BKS): $6.49, last $6.49, high $7.81, low $4.11, p/e 129.80
BP (BP): $38.27, last $38.99, high $47.05, low $35.73, p/e 14.56
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $35.80, last $36.24, high $37.20, low $25.72, p/e 26.13
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $118.60, last $124.40, high $127.60, low $100.22, p/e 15.36
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $54.31, last $53.91, high $55.92, low $44.25, p/e 33.12
Comcast (CMCSA): $44.81, last $46.36, high $47.27, low $32.61, p/e 17.12
Dollar General (DG): $160.02, last $156.23, high $162.34, low $98.08, p/e 25.72
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $116.35, (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $119.88, high $128.41, low $95.83, p/e 20.27
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $71.50, last $72.06, high $86.89, low $64.65, p/e 17.23
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $17.65, last $20.25, high $23.00, low $12.77, p/e 6.41
General Electric Co. (GE): $9.04, last $9.27, high $13.25, low $6.40, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $118.96, last $124.28, high $147.42, low $110.31, p/e 11.46
Home Depot (HD): $229.82, last $224.67, high $235.49, low $158.09, p/e 22.93
International Paper (IP): $41.67, last $40.70, high $50.69, low $36.45, p/e 10.61
J.C. Penney (JCP): $0.89, last $0.94, high $1.96, low, $0.53, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $64.12, last $63.71, high $72.98, low $51.34, p/e 25.72
Lowe’s (LOW): $109.88, last $110.96, high $118.23, low $84.75, p/e 34.63
Mohawk (MHK): $123.49, last $123.39, high $179.74, low $108.93, p/e 2.47
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): $15.96, last $15.96, high $18.93, low $12.39, p/e 9.89
Southern Co. (SO): $61.78, (parent of Georgia Power), last $61.08, high $62.36, low $42.50, p/e 14.55
SunTrust (STI): $68.92, last $67.48, high $69.56, low $46.05, p/e 12.12
Synovus (SNV): $35.65, last $36.16, high $47.04, low $29.93, p/e 10.50
Tyson Foods (TSN): $86.20, last $87.36, high $94.07, low 49.77, p/e 14.26
United Community Bank (UCBI): $28.62, last $27.60, high $29.79, low $20.23, p/e 13.01
Walmart (WMT): $118.45, last $116.93, high $119.86, low $85.78, p/e 26.79
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) (acquired Wachovia): $50.71, last $48.62, high $55.04, low $43.02, p/e 10.47