Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $79.35, last $79.08, high $102.70, low $64.55, p/e 16.83
AT&T (T): $37.38, last $37.74, high $39.70, low $26.80, p/e 16.75
Ball Corp. (BLL): $66.06, last $65.71, high 81.88, low $42.24, p/e 40.73
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) (acquired Merrill Lynch): $33.32, last $33.18, high $33.60, low $22.66, p/e 12.28
Barnes & Noble (BKS): $6.49, last $6.49, high $7.81, low $4.11, p/e 129.80
BP (BP): $37.42, last $38.55, high $45.38, low $35.73, p/e 26.65
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $37.74, last $37.85, high $38.37, low $25.72, p/e 26.96
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $117.13, last $118.62, high $127.34, low $100.22, p/e 16.80
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $53.40, last $53.03, high $55.92, low $44.42, p/e 29.49
Comcast (CMCSA): $44.15, last $44.80, high $47.27, low $32.61, p/e 16.36
Dollar General (DG): $157.36, last $159.79, high $166.98, low $98.08, p/e 25.29
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $118.44, (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $114.66, high $128.41, low $95.83, p/e 20.63
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $68.13, last $69.34, high $83.49, low $64.65, p/e 19.85
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $20.40, last $20.79, high $23.00, low $12.77, p/e 25.95
General Electric Co. (GE): $11.27, last $11.55, high $11.84, low $6.40, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $138.66, last $139.20, high $147.42, low $110.31, p/e 13.87
Home Depot (HD): $220.51, last $218.03, high $239.31, low $158.09, p/e 21.96
International Paper (IP): $46.34, last $45.12, high $48.24, low $36.45, p/e 13.58
J.C. Penney (JCP): $1.13, last $1.11, high $1.92, low, $0.53, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $65.12, last $64.51, high $65.94, low $51.34, p/e 30.78
Lowe’s (LOW): $117.31, last $118.19, high $121.22, low $85.90, p/e 31.42
Mohawk (MHK): $139.37, last $140.27, high $156.60, low $108.93, p/e 2.79
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): $16.64, last $16.67, high $17.35, low $12.39, p/e 11.08
Southern Co. (SO): $61.99, (parent of Georgia Power), last $62.89, high $63.29, low $42.50, p/e 14.20
SunTrust (STI): $70.84, last $70.71, high $71.76, low $46.05, p/e 12.98
Synovus (SNV): $38.09, last $38.07, high $40.41, low $29.93, p/e 11.29
Tyson Foods (TSN): $89.60, last $86.41, high $94.11, low 49.77, p/e 16.28
United Community Bank (UCBI): $31.00, last $30.80, high $31.60, low $20.23, p/e 13.72
Walmart (WMT): $119.09, last $119.36, high $125.38, low $85.78, p/e 23.82
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) (acquired Wachovia): $54.46, last $54.28, high $55.04, low $43.02, p/e 11.72