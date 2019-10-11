Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $92.31, last $93.30, high $102.70, low $64.55, p/e 24.88
AT&T (T): $37.57, last $37.51, high $38.75, low $26.80, p/e 15.85
Ball Corp. (BLL): $72.65, last $72.69, high 81.88, low $42.24, p/e 47.61
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) (acquired Merrill Lynch): $28.89, last $28.36, high $31.17, low $22.66, p/e 10.28
Barnes & Noble (BKS): $6.49, last $6.49, high $7.81, low $4.11, p/e 129.80
BP (BP): $37.47, last $36.96, high $45.38, low $35.73, p/e 14.26
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $36.07, last $36.41, high $37.20, low $25.72, p/e 26.33
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $116.15., last $113.82, high $127.34, low $100.22, p/e 15.05
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $53.29, last $54.52, high $55.92, low $44.25, p/e 32.49
Comcast (CMCSA): $45.55, last $44.71, high $47.27, low $32.61, p/e 17.40
Dollar General (DG): $162.25, last $160.88, high $164.29, low $98.08, p/e 26.08
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $113.05, (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $116.41, high $128.41, low $95.83, p/e 19.69
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $68.96, last $68.95, high $83.75, low $64.65, p/e 16.62
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $18.41, last $18.66, high $23.00, low $12.77, p/e 6.69
General Electric Co. (GE): $8.78, last $8.56, high $12.34, low $6.40, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $120.43, last $117.61, high $147.42, low $110.31, p/e 11.60
Home Depot (HD): $234.69, last $227.85, high $236.70, low $158.09, p/e 23.41
International Paper (IP): $41.57, last $39.17, high $48.24, low $36.45, p/e 10.59
J.C. Penney (JCP): $1.01, last $0.91, high $1.92, low, $0.53, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $62.14, last $62.83, high $72.98, low $51.34, p/e 24.93
Lowe’s (LOW): $110.81, last $107.40, high $118.23, low $84.75, p/e 35.03
Mohawk (MHK): $124.39, last $124.07, high $159.57, low $108.93, p/e 2.49
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): $15.42, last $15.39, high $18.00, low $12.39, p/e 9.56
Southern Co. (SO): $61.51, (parent of Georgia Power), last $62.05, high $62.36, low $42.50, p/e 14.49
SunTrust (STI): $66.96, last $66.53, high $69.57, low $46.05, p/e 11.78
Synovus (SNV): $34.71, last $34.40, high $44.27, low $29.93, p/e 10.23
Tyson Foods (TSN): $83.60, last $82.36, high $94.07, low 49.77, p/e 13.99
United Community Bank (UCBI): $27.98, last $28.00, high $29.79, low $20.23, p/e 12.72
Walmart (WMT): $120.30, last $118.16, high $120.71, low $85.78, p/e 27.20
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) (acquired Wachovia): $49.19, last $49.20, high $55.04, low $43.02, p/e 10.16