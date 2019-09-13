Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $96.40, last $93.57, high $102.70, low $64.55, p/e 25.98
AT&T (T): $37.90, last $36.25, high $38.75, low $26.80, p/e 15.98
Ball Corp. (BLL): $72.76, last $78.30, high 81.88, low $42.24, p/e 47.68
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) (acquired Merrill Lynch): $30.12, last $27.73, high $31.37, low $22.66, p/e 10.72
Barnes & Noble (BKS): $6.43, last $6.49, high $7.81, low $4.11, p/e 129.80
BP (BP): $37.88, last $37.45, high $47.16, low $35.73, p/e 14.41
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $35.98, last $36.81, high $37.20, low $25.72, p/e 26.26
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $121.44, last $118.26, high $127.60, low $100.22, p/e 15.73
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $54.26, last $55.23, high $55.92, low $44.25, p/e 33.09
Comcast (CMCSA): $46.88, last $46.35, high $47.27, low $32.61, p/e 17.91
Dollar General (DG): $157.78, last $161.54, high $162.34, low $98.08, p/e 25.36
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $127.29, (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $125.48, high $128.41, low $95.83, p/e 22.37
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $72.63, last $70.93, high $87.36, low $64.65, p/e 17.50
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $20.41., last $19.39, high $25.90, low $12.77, p/e 7.41
General Electric Co. (GE): $9.34, last $8.71, high $13.25, low $6.40, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $129.07, last $126.10, high $147.42, low $110.31, p/e 12.44
Home Depot (HD): $233.92, last $231.13, high $235.43, low $158.09, p/e 23.34
International Paper (IP): $42.77, last $39.43, high $54.95, low $36.45, p/e 10.89
J.C. Penney (JCP): $0.97, last $0.76, high $2.05, low, $0.53, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $63.35, last $64.22, high $74.98, low $51.34, p/e 25.41
Lowe’s (LOW): $113.35, last $114.71, high $118.23, low $84.75, p/e 35.84
Mohawk (MHK): $125.64, last $118.81, high $189.20, low $108.93, p/e 2.52
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): $16.36, last $14.85, high $19.55, low $12.39, p/e 10.13
Southern Co. (SO): $60.11., (parent of Georgia Power), last $59.68, high $60.65, low $42.50, p/e 14.16
SunTrust (STI): $68.59, last $62.90, high $71.40, low $46.05, p/e 12.06
Synovus (SNV): $38.08, last $35.84, high $48.38, low $29.93, p/e 11.22
Tyson Foods (TSN): $85.17, last $86.04, high $94.07, low 49.77, p/e 14.26
United Community Bank (UCBI): $28.01, last $26.25, high $29.99, low $20.23, p/e 12.73
Walmart (WMT): $117.43, last $114.73, high $118.19, low $85.78, p/e 26.56
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) (acquired Wachovia): $48.92, last $47.15, high $55.81, low $43.02, p/e 10.10