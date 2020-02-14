Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $73.45, last $74.80, high $102.70, low $72.90, p/e 15.57
AT&T (T): $38.25, last $38.46, high $39.70, low $29.67, p/e 20.24
Ball Corp. (BLL): $77.20, last $76.81, high 82.82, low $53.72, p/e 46.51
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) (acquired Merrill Lynch): $34.84, last $34.61, high $35.72, low $26.21, p/e 12.67
BP (BP): $36.00, last $36.37, high $45.38, low $35.07, p/e 30.46
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $47.85, last $46.75, high $47.98, low $28.61, p/e 34.18
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $110.08, last $108.94, high $127.34, low $105.40, p/e 71.47
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $59.95, last $59.15, high $60.07, low $44.42, p/e 28.96
Comcast (CMCSA): $46.09, last $44.74, high $47.74, low $37.15, p/e 16.29
Dollar General (DG): $158.03, last $154.97, high $166.98, low $108.74, p/e 24.77
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $121.71, (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $120.71, high $128.41, low $106.75, p/e 24.16
Delta Air Lines (DAL): $58.76, last $57.92, high $63.44, low $48.22, p/e 8.07
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $60.64, last $61.78, high $83.49, low $59.62, p/e 18.06
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $20.96, last $20.14, high $23.11, low $16.23, p/e 19.55
General Electric Co. (GE): $12.83, last $12.84, high $13.26, low $7.65, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $149.84, last $145.93, high $151.97, low $110.31, p/e 14.86
Home Depot (HD): $245.03, last $237.35, high $245.20, low $179.52, p/e 24.40
International Paper (IP): $43.18, last $43.55, high $48.24, low $36.45, p/e 14.07
J.C. Penney (JCP): $0.71, last $0.70, high $1.92, low, $0.53, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $67.71, last $64.17, high $71.05, low $51.34, p/e 24.18
Lowe’s (LOW): $125.42, last $121.47, high $125.56, low $91.60, p/e 33.59
Mohawk (MHK): $137.98, last $127.04, high $156.60, low $108.93, p/e 2.77
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): $16.54, last $16.32, high $17.54, low $13.38, p/e 11.03
Southern Co. (SO): $69.02, (parent of Georgia Power), last $71.10, high $48.42, low p/e 15.81
Synovus (SNV): $36.63, last $36.37, high $40.41, low $31.80, p/e 10.56
Truist Financial Corp.(TFC) : $54.94, last $54.27, high $56.92, low $44.51, p/e n/a
Tyson Foods (TSN): $80.51, last $80.35, high $94.24, low 60.99, p/e 14.53
United Community Bank (UCBI): $28.81, last $28.67, high $31.66, low $23.21, p/e 12.47
Walmart (WMT): $117.90, last $116.45, high $125.38, low $95.00, p/e 23.58
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) $48.22, last $47.24, high $54.75, low $43.34, p/e 11.91