Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $81.40, last $82.76, high $106.86, low $64.55, p/e 23.66
AT&T (T): $30.59, last $32.27, high $34.53, low $26.80, p/e 11.53
Ball Corp. (BLL): $61.38, last $61.35, high 65.31, low $34.71, p/e 47.99
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) (acquired Merrill Lynch): $26.60., last $28.18, high $31.91, low $22.66, p/e 9.89
Barnes & Noble (BKS): $4.38, last $4.70, high $7.81, low $4.15, p/e 243.33
BP (BP): $40.71, last $41.76, high $47.57, low $36.28, p/e 13.90
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $31.58, last $31.85, high $32.54, low $25.72, p/e 24.28
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $113.86, last $118.71, high $128.55, low $100.22, p/e 15.74
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $49.13, last $49.61, high $50.84, low $42.96, p/e 31.23
Comcast (CMCSA): $41.00, last $42.67, high $43.96, low $30.96, p/e 15.54
Dollar General (DG): $127.28, last $121.96, high $128.07, low $87.26, p/e 21.32
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $116.27., (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $120.13, high $125.33, low $87.61, p/e 21.50
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $70.77, last $74.10, high $87.36, low $64.65, p/e 16.31
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $17.91, last $18.31, high $25.95, low $12.77, p/e 6.36
General Electric Co. (GE): $9.44, last $9.45, high $13.88, low $6.40, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $120.96, last $123.84, high $147.42, low $101.30, p/e 11.59
Home Depot (HD): $189.85, last $193.59, high $215.43, low $158.09, p/e 19.11
International Paper (IP): $41.47, last $42.77, high $59.57, low $37.55, p/e 9.98
J.C. Penney (JCP): $0.85, last $0.93, high $3.16, low, $0.80, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $52.56, last $56.56, high $74.98, low $51.34, p/e 15.55
Lowe’s (LOW): $93.28, last $95.37, high $118.23, low $84.75, p/e 31.71
Mohawk (MHK): $135.55, last $145.90, high $228.49, low $109.35, p/e 2.72
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): $13.83, last $14.19, high $19.99, low $12.39, p/e 8.89
Southern Co. (SO): $53.50, (parent of Georgia Power), last $54.40, high $54.77, low $42.50, p/e 16.39
SunTrust (STI): $60.01, last $62.35, high $75.08, low $46.05, p/e 10.53
Synovus (SNV): $31.96, (parent of Citizens First Bank), last $34.29, high $57.40, low $29.93, p/e 9.66
Tyson Foods (TSN): $75.89, last $81.46, high $83.36, low 49.77, p/e 13.56
United Community Bank (UCBI): $26.51, last $27.19, high $34.18, low $20.23, p/e 12.34
Walmart (WMT): $101.44, last $102.67, high $106.21, low $82.37, p/e 35.49
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) (acquired Wachovia): $44.37, last $46.17, high $59.53, low $43.02, p/e 9.82