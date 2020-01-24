Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $77.74, last $80.03, high $102.70, low $72.87, p/e 16.48
AT&T (T): $38.50, last $38.36, high $39.70, low $28.92, p/e 17.26
Ball Corp. (BLL): $71.94, last $69.24, high 81.88, low $48.81, p/e 44.35
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) (acquired Merrill Lynch): $33.54, last $34.70, high $35.72, low $26.21, p/e 12.20
BP (BP): $38.13, last $38.77, high $45.38, low $35.73, p/e 27.16
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $41.83, last $41.42, high $42.03, low $26.23, p/e 29.88
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $111.86, last $115.53, high $127.34, low $110.42, p/e 16.05
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $57.68, last $56.94, high $57.87, low $44.42, p/e 31.85
Comcast (CMCSA): $44.59, last $47.50, high $47.74, low $34.67, p/e 16.52
Dollar General (DG): $154.34, last $157.99, high $166.98, low $108.74, p/e 24.20
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $117.21, (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $113.56, high $128.41, low $104.25, p/e 23.24
Delta Air Lines (DAL): $58.81, last $62.03, high $63.44, low $46.90, p/e 8.06
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $66.31, last $68.55, high $83.49, low $66.05, p/e 19.32
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $22.24, last $22.16, high $23.05, low $13.46, p/e 28.30
General Electric Co. (GE): $11.71, last $11.81, high $12.24, low $7.65, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $143.61, last $148.40, high $150.17, low $110.31, p/e 14.35
Home Depot (HD): $232.00, last $231.91, high $239.31, low $177.41, p/e 23.10
International Paper (IP): $43.54, last $45.74, high $48.24, low $36.45, p/e 12.76
J.C. Penney (JCP): $0.79, last $0.84, high $1.92, low, $0.53, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $69.34, last $70.88, high $71.05, low $51.34, p/e 32.77
Lowe’s (LOW): $120.23, last $122.36, high $123.14, low $91.60, p/e 32.20
Mohawk (MHK): $141.86, last $139.70, high $156.60, low $108.93, p/e 2.84
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): $15.72, last $16.39, high $17.54, low $13.38, p/e 10.48
Southern Co. (SO): $69.44, (parent of Georgia Power), last $69.52, high $47.11, low p/e 15.91
Synovus (SNV): $36.64, last $40.00, high $40.41, low $31.80, p/e 10.86
Truist Financial Corp.(TFC) : $55.48, last $56.29, high $56.92, low $44.51, p/e n/a
Tyson Foods (TSN): $85.93, last $89.86, high $94.24, low 58.20, p/e 15.57
United Community Bank (UCBI): $28.87, last $30.33, high $31.66, low $23.21, p/e 12.77
Walmart (WMT): $114.37, last $114.96, high $125.38, low $93.11, p/e 22.87
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) (acquired Wachovia): $47.57, last $49.18, high $54.75, low $43.34, p/e 11.75
Barnes & Noble is no longer traded publicly since it is now a private company
Truist Financial has replaced SunTrust since a merger with BB&T