Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $83.97, last $80.74, high 110.72, low 64.55, p/e 38.70
AT&T (T): $31.35, last $31.07, high $36.39, low $26.80, p/e 11.00
Ball Corp. (BLL): $57.87, last $57.94, high $58.95, low $34.71, p/e 44.86
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) (acquired Merrill Lynch): $27.57, last $27.01, high $31.91, low $22.66, p/e 10.56
Barnes & Noble (BKS): $5.43, last $5.40, high $7.81, low $4.45, p/e N/A
BP (BP): $43.72, last $43.95, high $47.83, low $36.28, p/e 15.60
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $29.51, last $28.88, high $31.55, low $24.34, p/e 24.19
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $123.15, last $123.09, high $131.08, low $100.22, p/e 15.91
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $46.86, last $45.93, high $50.84, low $41.45, p/e 31.24
Comcast (CMCSA): $39.98, last $39.46, high $40.52, low $30.43, p/e 15.80
Dollar General (DG): $119.30, last N/A, high $121.27, low $86.87, p/e 19.98
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $121.47, (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $117.44, high $124.00, low $82.38, p/e 22.46
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $80.84, last $80.48, high 87.36, low $64.65, p/e 16.57
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $17.32, last $16.56, high $25.95, low $12.77, p/e 6.45
General Electric Co. (GE): $9.97, last $9.98, high $14.99, low $6.40, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $130.38, last $134.44, high $147.42, low $93.03, p/e 12.23
Home Depot (HD): $191.86, last $188.75, high $215.43, low $158.09, p/e 19.72
International Paper (IP): $46.25, last $44.40, high $59.57, low $37.55, p/e 9.53
J.C. Penney (JCP): $1.50, last $1.52, high $3.54, low, $0.92, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $57.38, last $56.74, high $74.98, low $53.14, p/e 14.98
Lowe’s (LOW): $109.49, last $104.95, high $117.70, low $81.16, p/e 38.55
Mohawk (MHK): $126.16., last $124.86, high $247.13, low $109.35, p/e 2.53
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): $14.16, last $13.53, high $19.99, low $12.39, p/e 9.23
Southern Co. (SO): $51.68, (parent of Georgia Power), last $61.88, high $52.65, low $42.42, p/e 23.82
SunTrust (STI): $59.25, last $57.40, high $75.08, low $46.05, p/e 10.32
Synovus (SNV): $33.38, (parent of Citizens First Bank), last $33.87, high $57.40, low $29.93, p/e 9.91
Tyson Foods (TSN): $69.43., last $66.61, high $72.42, low 49.77, p/e 13.17
United Community Bank (UCBI): $24.93, last $23.56, high $34.18, low $20.23, p/e 12.04
Walmart (WMT): $97.53, last $98.28, high $106.21, low $81.78, p/e 43.15
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) (acquired Wachovia): $48.33, last $49.31, high $59.53, low $43.02, p/e 11.29