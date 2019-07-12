Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $86.94, last $92.71, high $106.86, low $64.55, p/e 25.27
AT&T (T): $33.65, last $34.30, high $34.37, low $26.80, p/e 12.68
Ball Corp. (BLL): $70.00, last $71.76, high 72.34, low $37.24, p/e 54.73
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) (acquired Merrill Lynch): $29.45, last $29.26, high $31.91, low $22.66, p/e 10.95
Barnes & Noble (BKS): $6.69, last $6.61, high $7.81, low $4.11, p/e 133.80
BP (BP): $41.21, last $41.03, high $47.16, low $36.28, p/e 14.07
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $34.99, last $34.75, high $35.07, low $25.72, p/e 26.92
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $125.98, last $123.57, high $128.55, low $100.22, p/e 17.42
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $52.12, last $52.11, high $52.33, low $44.25, p/e 33.13
Comcast (CMCSA): $44.64, last $43.28, high $45.01, low $32.61, p/e 16.92
Dollar General (DG): $141.52, last $139.95, high $140.06, low $96.37, p/e 23.23
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $124.76, (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $123.64, high $125.33, low $95.83, p/e 21.93
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $77.63, last $76.16, high $87.36, low $64.65, p/e 17.89
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $20.36, last $19.79, high $25.95, low $12.77, p/e 7.23
General Electric Co. (GE): $10.37, last $10.51, high $13.63, low $6.40, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $141.51, last $138.53, high $147.42, low $105.28, p/e 13.56
Home Depot (HD): $218.23, last $211.46, high $218.25, low $158.09, p/e 21.97
International Paper (IP): $42.77, last $43.87, high $54.95, low $37.55, p/e 10.29
J.C. Penney (JCP): $1.16, last $1.16, high $2.66, low, $0.80, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $54.55, last $55.77, high $74.98, low $51.34, p/e 16.14
Lowe’s (LOW): $107.40, last $104.22, high $118.23, low $84.75, p/e 36.51
Mohawk (MHK): $151.13, last $151.40, high $225.66, low $109.35, p/e 3.03
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): $15.22, last $15.21, high $19.99, low $12.39, p/e 9.78
Southern Co. (SO): $55.67, (parent of Georgia Power), last $56.36, high $57.08, low $42.50, p/e 17.06
SunTrust (STI): $64.81, last $63.96, high $75.08, low $46.05, p/e 11.37
Synovus (SNV): $35.42, last $35.05, high $55.42, low $29.93, p/e 10.70
Tyson Foods (TSN): $81.38, last $82.63, high $84.30, low 49.77, p/e 14.54
United Community Bank (UCBI): $28.41, last $28.62, high $31.71, low $20.23, p/e 13.22
Walmart (WMT): $114.60, last $111.98, high $114.77, low $85.78, p/e 40.10
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) (acquired Wachovia): $47.26, last $47.77, high $59.53, low $43.02, p/e 10.48