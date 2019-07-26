Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $100.49, last $94.28, high $102.70, low $64.55, p/e 27.11
AT&T (T): $34.16, last $32.79, high $34.37, low $26.80, p/e 14.43
Ball Corp. (BLL): $72.15, last $70.70, high 72.42, low $38.00, p/e 56.41
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) (acquired Merrill Lynch): $30.78, last $29.40, high $31.91, low $22.66, p/e 10.95
Barnes & Noble (BKS): $6.55, last $6.69, high $7.81, low $4.11, p/e 131.00
BP (BP): $38.98, last $39.23, high $47.16, low $36.28, p/e 13.31
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $36.40, last $34.70, high $36.48, low $25.72, p/e 26.57
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $123.70, last $125.04, high $128.55, low $100.22, p/e 17.10
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $54.10, last $51.39, high $54.82, low $44.25, p/e 32.99
Comcast (CMCSA): $44.63, last $44.06, high $45.30, low $32.61, p/e 17.05
Dollar General (DG): $137.97, last $141.28, high $145.06, low $96.37, p/e 22.64
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $125.96, (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $124.41, high $126.45, low $95.83, p/e 22.14
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $74.82, last $74.99, high $87.36, low $64.65, p/e 17.24
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $20.99, last $19.41, high $25.95, low $12.77, p/e 7.46
General Electric Co. (GE): $10.50, last $10.04, high $13.25, low $6.40, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $145.06, last $139.48, high $147.42, low $110.31, p/e 13.90
Home Depot (HD): $216.92, last $213.04, high $219.30, low $158.09, p/e 21.84
International Paper (IP): $45.19, last $43.24, high $54.95, low $37.55, p/e 11.53
J.C. Penney (JCP): $0.79, last $0.89, high $2.65, low, $0.76, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $58.75, last $56.58, high $74.98, low $51.34, p/e 17.38
Lowe’s (LOW): $103.54, last $102.53, high $118.23, low $84.75, p/e 35.19
Mohawk (MHK): $128.87., last $152.98, high $196.30, low $109.35, p/e 2.58
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): $16.04, last $15.13, high $19.99, low $12.39, p/e 9.93
Southern Co. (SO): $55.74, (parent of Georgia Power), last $55.27, high $57.08, low $42.50, p/e 17.08
SunTrust (STI): $66.46, last $65.39, high $75.08, low $46.05, p/e 11.66
Synovus (SNV): $38.19, last $36.28, high $51.55, low $29.93, p/e 11.25
Tyson Foods (TSN): $80.91, last $80.80, high $84.30, low 49.77, p/e 14.45
United Community Bank (UCBI): $29.17, last $27.97, high $31.71, low $20.23, p/e 13.57
Walmart (WMT): $113.02, last $113.90, high $115.49, low $85.78, p/e 39.55
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) (acquired Wachovia): $49.30, last $46.03, high $59.53, low $43.02, p/e 10.18