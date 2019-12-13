Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $77.91, last $79.35, high $102.70, low $64.55, p/e 16.52
AT&T (T): $38.24, last $38.21, high $39.70, low $26.80, p/e 17.14
Ball Corp. (BLL): $63.33, last $63.56, high 81.88, low $42.24, p/e 39.04
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) (acquired Merrill Lynch): $34.45, last $33.67, high $34.96, low $22.66, p/e 12.70
Barnes & Noble (BKS): $6.49, last $6.49, high $7.81, low $4.11, p/e 129.80
BP (BP): $36.99, last $37.17, high $45.38, low $35.73, p/e 26.35
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $38.86, last $38.37, high $38.86, low $25.72, p/e 27.76
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $117.96, last $118.02, high $127.34, low $100.22, p/e 16.92
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $54.41, last $54.42, high $55.92, low $44.42, p/e 30.04
Comcast (CMCSA): $43.58, last $44.24, high $47.27, low $32.61, p/e 16.16
Dollar General (DG): $154.63, last $154.72, high $166.98, low $98.08, p/e 24.24
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $115.54, (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $119.78, high $128.41, low $95.83, p/e 20.13
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $69.24, last $69.48, high $83.49, low $64.65, p/e 20.17
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $19.51, last $19.77, high $23.00, low $12.77, p/e 24.82
General Electric Co. (GE): $11.34, last $11.07, high $11.84, low $6.51, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $142.86, last $144.60, high $146.96, low $110.31, p/e 14.29
Home Depot (HD): $214.08, last $214.28, high $239.31, low $158.09, p/e 21.30
International Paper (IP): $46.36, last $47.28, high $48.24, low $36.45, p/e 13.58
J.C. Penney (JCP): $1.11, last $1.13, high $1.92, low, $0.53, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $66.25, last $66.22, high $66.87, low $51.34, p/e 31.31
Lowe’s (LOW): $118.50, last $116.39gh $121.22, low $85.90, p/e 31.74
Mohawk (MHK): $137.94, last $138.70, high $156.60, low $108.93, p/e 2.76
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): $17.17, last $17.04, high $17.49, low $12.39, p/e 11.43
Southern Co. (SO): $60.76, (parent of Georgia Power), last $62.13, high $63.29, low $42.50, p/e 13.92
SunTrust (STI): $70.13, last $70.21, high $71.76, low $46.05, p/e 12.86
Synovus (SNV): $38.81, last $38.32, high $40.41, low $29.93, p/e 11.51
Tyson Foods (TSN): $87.97, last $89.45, high $94.11, low 49.77, p/e 15.94
United Community Bank (UCBI): $30.99, last $31.10, high $31.66, low $20.23, p/e 13.71
Walmart (WMT): $120.29, last $119.74, high $125.38, low $85.78, p/e 24.06
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) (acquired Wachovia): $53.79, last $54.38, high $54.75, low $43.02, p/e 11.57