Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $100.19, last $100.49, high $102.70, low $64.55, p/e 27.01
AT&T (T): $34.17, last $34.16, high $34.64, low $26.80, p/e 14.43
Ball Corp. (BLL): $74.76, last $72.15, high 76.28, low $39.41, p/e 48.99
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) (acquired Merrill Lynch): $29.38., last $30.78, high $31.91, low $22.66, p/e 10.46
Barnes & Noble (BKS): $6.52, last $6.55, high $7.81, low $4.11, p/e 130.30
BP (BP): $38.48, last $38.98, high $47.16, low $36.28, p/e 14.64
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $35.84, last $36.40, high $36.71, low $25.72, p/e 26.16
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $120.79, last $123.70, high $127.60, low $100.22, p/e 16.70
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $52.33, last $54.10, high $54.82, low $44.25, p/e 31.91
Comcast (CMCSA): $42.65, last $44.63, high $45.30, low $32.61, p/e 16.29
Dollar General (DG): $133.69, last $137.97, high $145.06, low $97.73, p/e 21.94
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $120.11, (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $125.96, high $126.75, low $95.83, p/e 21.11
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $72.03, last $74.82, high $87.36, low $64.65, p/e 16.60
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $19.41, last $20.99, high $25.95, low $12.77, p/e 7.05
General Electric Co. (GE): $10.00, last $10.50, high $13.25, low $6.40, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $127.14., last $145.06, high $147.42, low $110.31, p/e 12.25
Home Depot (HD): $212.11., last $216.92, high $219.30, low $158.09, p/e 21.36
International Paper (IP): $42.14, last $45.19, high $54.95, low $37.55, p/e 10.73
J.C. Penney (JCP): $0.72, last $0.79, high $2.65, low, $0.70, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $63.38, last $58.75, high $74.98, low $51.34, p/e 25.42
Lowe’s (LOW): $99.23, last $103.54, high $118.23, low $84.75, p/e 33.73
Mohawk (MHK): $120.38, last $128.57, high $196.30, low $109.35, p/e 2.41
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): $15.32, last $16.04, high $19.99, low $12.39, p/e 9.49
Southern Co. (SO): $57.36, (parent of Georgia Power), last $55.74, high $57.73, low $42.50, p/e 13.51
SunTrust (STI): $63.55, last $66.46, high $75.08, low $46.05, p/e 11.15
Synovus (SNV): $35.90, last $38.19, high $51.55, low $29.93, p/e 10.58
Tyson Foods (TSN): $79.76, last $80.91, high $84.30, low 49.77, p/e 14.25
United Community Bank (UCBI): $27.24, last $29.17, high $31.71, low $20.23, p/e 12.38
Walmart (WMT): $109.40, last $113.02, high $115.49, low $85.78, p/e 38.28
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) (acquired Wachovia): $47.44, last $49.30, high $59.53, low $43.02, p/e 9.80