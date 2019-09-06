Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $93.57, last $94.50, high $102.70, low $64.55, p/e 25.22
AT&T (T): $36.25, last $35.23, high $36.37, low $26.80, p/e 15.29
Ball Corp. (BLL): $78.30., last $80.35, high 81.88, low $41.99, p/e 51.31
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) (acquired Merrill Lynch): $27.73, last $27.49, high $31.37, low $22.66, p/e 9.87
Barnes & Noble (BKS): $6.49, last $6.49, high $7.81, low $4.11, p/e 129.80
BP (BP): $37.45, last $36.96, high $47.16, low $35.73, p/e 14.25
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $36.81, last $36.88, high $37.20, low $25.72, p/e 26.87
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $118.26, last $117.57, high $127.60, low $100.22, p/e 15.32
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $55.23, last $55.03, high $55.92, low $44.25, p/e 33.68
Comcast (CMCSA): $46.35, last $44.26, high $46.62, low $32.61, p/e 17.70
Dollar General (DG): $161.54, last $156.09, high $162.18, low $98.08, p/e 25.97
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $125.48, (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $120.90, high $127.61, low $95.83, p/e 22.06
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $70.93., last $68.44, high $87.36, low $64.65, p/e 17.09
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $19.39, last $19.06, high $25.90, low $12.77, p/e 7.04
General Electric Co. (GE): $8.71, last $8.24, high $13.25, low $6.40, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $126.10., last $120.20, high $147.42, low $110.31, p/e 12.15
Home Depot (HD): $231.13, last $227.58, high $231.37, low $158.09, p/e 23.06
International Paper (IP): $39.43, last $39.07, high $54.95, low $36.45, p/e 10.04
J.C. Penney (JCP): $0.76, last $0.74, high $2.05, low, $0.53, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $64.22, last $62.80, high $74.98, low $51.34, p/e 25.76
Lowe’s (LOW): $114.71, last $112.30, high $118.23, low $84.75, p/e 36.27
Mohawk (MHK): $118.81, last $118.89, high $191.68, low $108.93, p/e 2.38
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): $14.85, last $14.62, high $19.80, low $12.39, p/e 9.20
Southern Co. (SO): $59.68, (parent of Georgia Power), last $58.26, high $60.65, low $42.50, p/e 14.06
SunTrust (STI): $62.90, last $61.51, high $74.63, low $46.05, p/e 11.06
Synovus (SNV): $35.84, last $35.54, high $49.85, low $29.93, p/e 10.56
Tyson Foods (TSN): $86.04., last $93.04, high $94.07, low 49.77, p/e 14.40
United Community Bank (UCBI): $26.25, last $26.41, high $30.74, low $20.23, p/e 11.93
Walmart (WMT): $114.73, last $114.26, high $117.96, low $85.78, p/e 25.95
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) (acquired Wachovia): $47.15, last $46.57, high $58.07, low $43.02, p/e 9.74