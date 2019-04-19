Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $89.96, last $88.54, high 106.86, low 64.55, p/e 41.46
AT&T (T): $32.03, last $32.20, high $35.33, low $26.80, p/e 11.24
Ball Corp. (BLL): $58.51, last $58.02, high $58.95, low $34.71, p/e 45.36
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) (acquired Merrill Lynch): $30.03, last $30.17, high $31.91, low $22.66, p/e 11.16
Barnes & Noble (BKS): $4.79, last $5.11, high $7.81, low $4.45, p/e N/A
BP (BP): $44.39, last $44.67, high $47.83, low $36.28, p/e 15.84
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $30.57, last $30.51, high $31.55, low $25.72, p/e 25.06
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $119.86, last $119.81, high $131.08, low $100.22, p/e 15.49
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $47.48, last $46.75, high $50.84, low $41.45, p/e 31.65
Comcast (CMCSA): $42.43, last $41.30, high $42.83, low $30.43, p/e 16,77
Dollar General (DG): $123.55, last $122.38, high $124.83, low $86.87, p/e 20.70
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $116.87, (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $116.49, high $124.00, low $84.37, p/e 21.61
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $81.13, last $80.93, high 87.36, low $64.65, p/e 16.62
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $17.95, last $18.02, high $25.95, low $12.77, p/e 6.69
General Electric Co. (GE): $9.35, last $9.01, high $14.99, low $6.40, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $115.24, last $127.87, high $147.42, low $93.03, p/e 10.81
Home Depot (HD): $205.40, last $203.88, high $215.43, low $158.09, p/e 21.14
International Paper (IP): $44.43, last $47.77, high $59.57, low $37.55, p/e 9.16
J.C. Penney (JCP): $1.27, last $1.25, high $3.20, low, $0.92, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $58.45, last $57.57, high $74.98, low $53.14, p/e 15.26
Lowe’s (LOW): $113.74, last $116.27, high $118.23, low $81.16, p/e 40.05
Mohawk (MHK): $131.77, last $132.07, high $241.99, low $109.35, p/e 2.64
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): $15.25, last $15.60, high $19.99, low $12.39, p/e 9.95
Southern Co. (SO): $51.96, (parent of Georgia Power), last $52.50, high $52.98, low $42.42, p/e 23.94
SunTrust (STI): $63.49, last $62.90, high $75.08, low $46.05, p/e 11.06
Synovus (SNV): $36.06, (parent of Citizens First Bank), last $36.62, high $57.40, low $29.93, p/e 10.39
Tyson Foods (TSN): $73.49, last $70.84, high $74.03, low 49.77, p/e 13.94
United Community Bank (UCBI): $26.41, last $26.60, high $34.18, low $20.23, p/e 12.76
Walmart (WMT): $103.18, last $101.57, high $106.21, low $81.78, p/e 45.65
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) (acquired Wachovia): $47.58, last $46.49, high $59.53, low $43.02, p/e 10.53