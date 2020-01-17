Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $80.03, last $81.49, high $102.70, low $72.53, p/e 16.97
AT&T (T): $38.36, last $38.57, high $39.70, low $28.92, p/e 17.19
Ball Corp. (BLL): $69.24, last $66.27, high 81.88, low $48.81, p/e 42.69
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) (acquired Merrill Lynch): $34.70, last $34.74, high $35.72, low $26.21, p/e 12.62
BP (BP): $38.77, last $38.74, high $45.38, low $35.73, p/e 27.61
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $41.42, last $40.40, high $41.43, low $26.23, p/e 29.59
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $115.53, last $116.44, high $127.34, low $110.42, p/e 16.57
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $56.94, last $55.64, high $57.15, low $44.42, p/e 31.44
Comcast (CMCSA): $47.50, last $44.98, high $47.74, low $34.67, p/e 167.60
Delta Air Lines (DAL): $62.03, last n/a, high $63.44, low $46.84, p/e 8.50
Dollar General (DG): $157.99, last $153.22, high $166.98, low $108.74, p/e 24.77
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $113.56, (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $114.55, high $128.41, low $104.25, p/e 22.54
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $68.55, last $69.14, high $83.49, low $66.31, p/e 19.97
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $22.16, last $19.92, high $23.00, low $13.46, p/e 28.19
General Electric Co. (GE): $11.81, last $11.67, high $12.24, low $7.65, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $148.40, last $148.14, high $150.17, low $110.31, p/e 14.84
Home Depot (HD): $231.91, last $224.22, high $239.31, low $174.53, p/e 23.09
International Paper (IP): $45.74, last $43.99, high $48.24, low $36.45, p/e 13.40
J.C. Penney (JCP): $0.84, last $1.01, high $1.92, low, $0.53, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $70.88, last $69.27, high $71.05, low $51.34, p/e 33.50
Lowe’s (LOW): $122.36, last $121.00, high $122.88, low $90.23, p/e 32.77
Mohawk (MHK): $139.70, last $126.82, high $156.60, low $108.93, p/e 2.80
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): $16.39, last $16.35, high $17.54, low $13.38, p/e 10.91
Southern Co. (SO): $67.25, (parent of Georgia Power), last $63.66, high $67.34, low $46.49
Synovus (SNV): $40.00, last $38.86, high $40.41, low $31.80, p/e 11.86
Truist Financial Corp. (TFC) : $56.29, last n/a, high $56.92, low $43.90, p/e n/a
Tyson Foods (TSN): $89.86, last $91.92, high $94.24, low 58.20, p/e 16.28
United Community Bank (UCBI): $30.33, last $29.98, high $31.66, low $23.21, p/e 13.42
Walmart (WMT): $114.96, last $116.38, high $125.38, low $93.11, p/e 22.99
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) (acquired Wachovia): $49.18, last $52.50, high $54.75, low $43.34, p/e 12.14
Barnes & Noble is no longer traded publicly since it is now a private company
Truist Financial has replaced SunTrust since a merger with BB&T