Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $96.31, last $96.40, high $102.70, low $64.55, p/e 25.86
AT&T (T): $37.92, last $37.90, high $38.75, low $26.80, p/e 15.99
Ball Corp. (BLL): $73.85, last $72.76, high 81.88, low $42.24, p/e 48.39
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) (acquired Merrill Lynch): $29.57., last $30.12, high $31.37, low $22.66, p/e 10.52
Barnes & Noble (BKS): $6.49, last $6.43, high $7.81, low $4.11, p/e 129.80
BP (BP): $38.99, last $37.88, high $47.16, low $35.73, p/e 14.84
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $36.24, last $35.98, high $37.20, low $25.72, p/e 26.45
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $124.40, last $121.44, high $127.60, low $100.22, p/e 16.11
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $53.91, last $54.26, high $55.92, low $44.25, p/e 32.87
Comcast (CMCSA): $46.36, last $46.88, high $47.27, low $32.61, p/e 17.71
Dollar General (DG): $156.23, last $157.78, high $162.34, low $98.08, p/e 25.11
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $119.88, (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $127.29, high $128.41, low $95.83, p/e 20.88
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $72.06, last $72.63, high $87.36, low $64.65, p/e 17.36
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $20.25, last $20.41, high $25.20, low $12.77, p/e 7.36
General Electric Co. (GE): $9.27, last $9.34, high $13.25, low $6.40, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $124.28, last $129.07, high $147.42, low $110.31, p/e 11.98
Home Depot (HD): $224.67, last $233.92, high $235.43, low $158.09, p/e 22.41
International Paper (IP): $40.70, last $42.77, high $54.79, low $36.45, p/e 10.36
J.C. Penney (JCP): $0.94, last $0.97, high $2.05, low, $0.53, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $63.71, last $63.35, high $73.43, low $51.34, p/e 25.56
Lowe’s (LOW): $110.96, last $113.35, high $118.23, low $84.75, p/e 35.08
Mohawk (MHK): $123.39, last $125.64, high $189.63, low $108.93, p/e 2.47
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): $15.96, last $16.36, high $19.55, low $12.39, p/e 9.88
Southern Co. (SO): $61.08, (parent of Georgia Power), last $60.11, high $61.27, low $42.50, p/e 14.39
SunTrust (STI): $67.48, last $68.59, high $71.40, low $46.05, p/e 11.87
Synovus (SNV): $36.16, last $38.08, high $48.16, low $29.93, p/e 10.65
Tyson Foods (TSN): $87.36, last $85.17, high $94.07, low 49.77, p/e 14.62
United Community Bank (UCBI): $27.60., last $28.01, high $29.89, low $20.23, p/e 12.55
Walmart (WMT): $116.93, last $117.43, high $118.19, low $85.78, p/e 26.44
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) (acquired Wachovia): $48.62, last $48.92, high $55.81, low $43.02, p/e 10.04