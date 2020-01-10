Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $81.49, last $82.75, high $102.70, low $70.15, p/e 17.28
AT&T (T): $38.57, last $39.07, high $39.70, low $28.92, p/e 17.29
Ball Corp. (BLL): $66.27, last $64.77, high 81.88, low $47.52, p/e 40.86
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) (acquired Merrill Lynch): $34.74, last $34.91, high $35.72, low $25.46, p/e 12.81
Barnes & Noble (BKS): $6.49, last $6.49, high $7.81, low $4.11, p/e 129.80
BP (BP): $38.74, last $38.84, high $45.38, low $35.73, p/e 27.59
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $40.40, last $39.66, high $40.67, low $26.23, p/e 28.86
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $116.44, last $121.01, high $127.34, low $110.17 p/e 16.70
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $55.64, last $54.69, high $55.93, low $44.42, p/e 30.66
Comcast (CMCSA): $44.98, last $45.01, high $47.27, low $34.67, p/e 16.67
Dollar General (DG): $153.22, last $155.39, high $166.98, low $108.74, p/e 24.02
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $114.55, (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $112.38, high $128.41, low $104.25, p/e 22.74
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $69.14, last $70.32, high $83.49, low $66.31, p/e 20.15
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $19.92, last $20.84, high $23.00, low $13.46, p/e 25.34
General Electric Co. (GE): $11.67, last $11.97, high $12.24, low $7.65, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $148.14, last $147.94, high $150.17, low $110.31, p/e 14.82
Home Depot (HD): $224.22, last $224.22, high $239.31, low $172.00, p/e 22.33
International Paper (IP): $43.99, last $44.69, high $48.24, low $36.45, p/e 12.89
J.C. Penney (JCP): $1.01, last $1.09, high $1.92, low, $0.53, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $69.27, last $68.03, high $70.00, low $51.34, p/e 32.74
Lowe’s (LOW): $121.00, last $119.58, high $122.88, low $90.23, p/e 32.40
Mohawk (MHK): $126.82, last $130.84, high $156.60, low $108.93, p/e 2.56
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): $16.35, last $16.76, high $17.54, low $13.38, p/e 10.89
Southern Co. (SO): $63.66, (parent of Georgia Power), last $62.56, high $64.26, low $45.55, p/e 14.58
SunTrust (STI): $70.13, last $70.13, high $71.76, low $49.37, p/e 12.85
Synovus (SNV): $38.86, last $39.07, high $40.41, low $31.80, p/e 11.52
Tyson Foods (TSN): $91.92, last $90.58, high $94.11, low 57.09, p/e 16.65
United Community Bank (UCBI): $29.98, last $30.83, high $31.66, low $23.06, p/e 13.27
Walmart (WMT): $116.38, last $117.89, high $125.38, low $93.11, p/e 23.28
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) (acquired Wachovia): $52.50, last $53.42, high $54.75, low $43.34, p/e 11.30