Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $74.80, last $75.31, high $102.70, low $73.57, p/e 15.86
AT&T (T): $38.46, last $37.61, high $39.70, low $29.10, p/e 17.24
Ball Corp. (BLL): $76.81, last $72.19, high 82.82, low $52.84, p/e 47.36
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) (acquired Merrill Lynch): $34.61, last $32.85, high $35.72, low $26.21, p/e 12.59
BP (BP): $36.37, last $36.13, high $45.38, low $35.07, p/e 20.76
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $46.75, last $44.88, high $46.95, low $27.66, p/e 33.39
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $108.94, last $107.14, high $127.34, low $105.40, p/e 70.75
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $59.15, last $58.43, high $59.45, low $44.42, p/e 28.57
Comcast (CMCSA): $44.74, last $43.19, high $47.74, low $36.75, p/e 15.81
Dollar General (DG): $154.97, last $153.30, high $166.98, low $108.74, p/e 24.29
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $120.71, (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $116.43, high $128.41, low $106.75, p/e 23.96
Delta Air Lines (DAL): $57.92, last $55.85, high $63.44, low $48.22, p/e 7.93
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $61.78, last $62.12, high $83.49, low $59.89, p/e 18.31
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $20.14, last $20.27, high $23.11, low $16.23, p/e 18.79
General Electric Co. (GE): $12.84, last $12.45, high $13.09, low $7.65, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $145.93, last $138.80, high $151.93, low $110.31, p/e 14.50
Home Depot (HD): $237.35, last $228.10, high $239.53, low $179.52, p/e 23.63
International Paper (IP): $43.55, last $40.72, high $48.24, low $36.45, p/e 14.19
J.C. Penney (JCP): $0.70, last $0.74, high $1.92, low, $0.53, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $64.17, last $68.21, high $71.05, low $51.34, p/e 30.33
Lowe’s (LOW): $121.47, last $116.24, high $123.14, low $91.60, p/e 32.53
Mohawk (MHK): $127.04, last $131.68, high $156.60, low $108.93, p/e 2.55
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): $16.32, last $15.57, high $17.54, low $13.38, p/e 10.88
Southern Co. (SO): $68.38, (parent of Georgia Power), last $71.10, high $48.42, low p/e 15.67
Synovus (SNV): $36.37, last $35.02, high $40.41, low $31.80, p/e 10.48
Truist Financial Corp.(TFC) : $54.27, last $51.57, high $56.92, low $44.51, p/e n/a
Tyson Foods (TSN): $80.35, last $82.63, high $94.24, low 58.49, p/e 14.50
United Community Bank (UCBI): $28.67, last $27.92, high $31.66, low $23.21, p/e 12.41
Walmart (WMT): $116.45, last $114.49, high $125.38, low $95.00, p/e 23.29
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) $47.24, last $46.94, high $54.75, low $43.34, p/e 11.81