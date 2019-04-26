Stocks of local interest
Friday’s close, plus last week’s close, 52-week high, 52-week low and price-to-earnings ratio
Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $87.58, last $89.96, high 106.86, low 64.55, p/e 40.36
AT&T (T): $30.68, last $32.03, high $34.53, low $26.80, p/e 10.77
Ball Corp. (BLL): $59.70, last $58.51, high $59.85, low $34.71, p/e 46.28
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) (acquired Merrill Lynch): $30.35, last $30.03, high $31.91, low $22.66, p/e 11.28
Barnes & Noble (BKS): $5.03, last $4.79, high $7.81, low $4.45, p/e N/A
BP (BP): $43.31, last $44.39, high $47.83, low $36.28, p/e 15.46
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $31.67, last $30.57, high $32.17, low $25.72, p/e 24.40
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $117.06, last $119.86, high $131.08, low $100.22, p/e 15.12
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $48.27, last $47.48, high $50.84, low $41.45, p/e 30.69
Comcast (CMCSA): $43.08, last $42.43, high $43.96, low $30.43, p/e 17.03
Dollar General (DG): $125.26, last $123.55, high $126.84, low $86.87, p/e 20.98
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $121.63, (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $116.87, high $124.00, low $84.37, p/e 22.49
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $80.43, last $81.13, high 87.36, low $64.65, p/e 16.48
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $19.00, last $17.95, high $25.95, low $12.77, p/e 7.08
General Electric Co. (GE): $9.58, last $9.35, high $14.99, low $6.40, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $125.15, last $115.24, high $147.42, low $93.03, p/e 11,78
Home Depot (HD): $204.36, last $205.40, high $215.43, low $158.09, p/e 20.92
International Paper (IP): $46.01, last $44.43, high $59.57, low $37.55, p/e 9.48
J.C. Penney (JCP): $1.36, last $1.27, high $3.20, low, $0.92, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $59.40, last $58.45, high $74.98, low $53.14, p/e 15.51
Lowe’s (LOW): $112.52, last $113.74, high $118.23, low $81.16, p/e 39.62
Mohawk (MHK): $127.00, last $131.77, high $228.49, low $109.35, p/e 2.55
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): $15.56, last $15.25, high $19.99, low $12.39, p/e 9.99
Southern Co. (SO): $52.54, (parent of Georgia Power), last $51.96, high $53.00, low $42.42, p/e 24.21
SunTrust (STI): $64.96, last $63.49, high $75.08, low $46.05, p/e 11.40
Synovus (SNV): $36.45, (parent of Citizens First Bank), last $36.06, high $57.40, low $29.93, p/e 11.01
Tyson Foods (TSN): $74.16, last $73.49, high $74.88, low 49.77, p/e 14.07
United Community Bank (UCBI): $28.23, last $26.41, high $34.18, low $20.23, p/e 13.14
Walmart (WMT): $101.53, last $103.18, high $106.21, low $81.78, p/e 44.92
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) (acquired Wachovia): $47.96, last $47.58, high $59.53, low $43.02, p/e 10.61