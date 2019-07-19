Anheuser-Busch InBev (BUD): $94.28, last $86.94, high $106.86, low $64.55, p/e 27.40
AT&T (T): $32.79, last $33.65, high $34.37, low $26.80, p/e 12.36
Ball Corp. (BLL): $70.70, last $70.00, high 72.34, low $37.42, p/e 55.28
Bank of America Corp. (BAC) (acquired Merrill Lynch): $29.40, last $29.45, high $31.91, low $22.66, p/e 10.46
Barnes & Noble (BKS): $6.69, last $6.69, high $7.81, low $4.11, p/e 133.80
BP (BP): $39.23., last $41.21, high $47.16, low $36.28, p/e 13.40
Brown & Brown Insurance (BRO): $34.70, last $34.99, high $35.27, low $25.72, p/e 26.69
ChevronTexaco (CVX): $125.04, last $125.98, high $128.55, low $100.22, p/e 17.29
Coca-Cola Co. (KO): $51.39, last $52.12, high $52.47, low $41.25, p/e 32.67
Comcast (CMCSA): $44.06, last $44.64, high $45.26, low $32.61, p/e 16.70
Dollar General (DG): $141.28, last $141.52, high $145.06, low $96.37, p/e 23.19
Darden Restaurants (DRI): $124.41, (parent of Olive Garden and Longhorn Steakhouse), last $124.76, high $125.99, low $95.83, p/e 21.87
Exxon Mobil (XOM): $74.99, last $77.63, high $87.36, low $64.65, p/e 17.28
Forestar Real Estate Group (FOR): $19.41, last $20.36, high $25.95, low $12.77, p/e 6.90
General Electric Co. (GE): $10.04, last $10.37, high $13.25, low $6.40, p/e N/A
HCA Healthcare Inc. (HCA): $139.48., last $141.51, high $147.42, low $107.04, p/e 13.36
Home Depot (HD): $213.04, last $218.23, high $219.30, low $158.09, p/e 21.45
International Paper (IP): $43.24, last $42.77, high $54.95, low $37.55, p/e 10.40
J.C. Penney (JCP): $0.89, last $1.16, high $2.65, low, $0.80, p/e N/A
Kellogg (K): $56.58, last $54.55, high $74.98, low $51.34, p/e 16.74
Lowe’s (LOW): $102.53, last $104.40, high $118.23, low $84.75, p/e 34.84
Mohawk (MHK): $152.98, last $151.13, high $225.06, low $109.35, p/e 3.07
Regions Financial Corp. (RF): $15.13, last $15.22, high $19.99, low $12.39, p/e 9.72
Southern Co. (SO): $55.27, (parent of Georgia Power), last $55.67, high $57.08, low $42.50, p/e 16.93
SunTrust (STI): $65.39, last $64.81, high $75.08, low $46.05, p/e 11.47
Synovus (SNV): $36.28, last $35.42, high $55.42, low $29.93, p/e 10.69
Tyson Foods (TSN): $80.80, last $81.38, high $84.30, low 49.77, p/e 14.43
United Community Bank (UCBI): $27.97, last $28.41, high $31.71, low $20.23, p/e 13.02
Walmart (WMT): $113.90, last $114.60, high $115.49, low $85.78, p/e 39.85
Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) (acquired Wachovia): $46.03, last $47.26, high $59.53, low $43.02, p/e 9.50