The Al Millard Memorial Stocking Full of Love is in its 30th year of providing Christmas gifts for needy children in Walker County.
The non-profit organization is kicking off this season with two fundraising events: A 50s Sock Hop Dance on Sept. 1 and a car show on Sept. 2, both at the Walker County Civic Center in Rock Spring.
Walker County Sheriff’s Deputy Bruce Coker, who coordinates the events, says there will be awards given out at both events.
At the Sock Hop, which will feature Paul Smith and the Sky High Band, there will be an award for the best 50s dance, as well as for the best 50s outfit. There will also be a hula hoop contest. The cost to attend the Sock Hop is $5 per person. Children age five and under can attend at no cost.
At the annual Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show on Sept. 2, attendees will get to see the #8 Budweiser car that Dale Earnhardt Jr. drove for some time. There will be many opportunities for those to enter to win awards, including for best of show, engine, paint, interior, Ford, GM, Mopar, out of production, foreign, club participation and motorcycle.
The cost to enter a vehicle in the show is $15 per vehicle prior to Aug. 31 and $20 after Aug. 31 and up until 11:30 a.m. on the day of the event. There is also space available for vendors (no food vendors) at $25 per space.
All proceeds from both events go to provide Christmas gifts for Walker County children.
Two Stocking Full of Love Fundraisers
What: 50s Sock Hop Dance
When: Sunday, Sept. 1, 7 p.m.-11 p.m.
Where: Walker County Civic Center, 10052 US-27, Rock Spring
Cost: $5 per person, age 5 and under free
What: Labor Day Car and Motorcycle Show
When: Monday, Sept. 2, ---- hours -----
Where: Walker County Civic Center, 10052 US-27, Rock Spring
Cost: $15 to enter a vehicle, $20 after Aug. 31. Entry forms can be picked up at ---------- or enter on day of event between 8 a.m. and 11:30 a.m.