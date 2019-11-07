The annual Stocking Full of Love toy run took place on Nov. 3, 2019.
The Al Millard Memorial Stocking Full of Love of Walker County is a nonprofit organization that holds fundraisers throughout the year to provide Christmas gifts to children in need. Among several fundraisers throughout the year, is the Toy Run. 332 motorcycles took the trip, escorted by police, from Ridgeland High School to LaFayette High School, carrying donated toys on the back of the bikes.
Sheriff Al Millard became the Sheriff in 1988 of Walker County. In addition to his work fighting crime, he also started the Stocking Full of Love program in 1989, beginning with only 37 children. Because of fundraisers throughout the year, the Sheriffs department is able to gather enough supplies every year for all the applicants.
Every year, the Walker County Sheriffs department starts getting the word out in early spring and continues to work towards this until every child has received a gift. There are fundraisers year round to raise money and awareness for the nonprofit. Each year, they set up at Oakwood Baptist Church, and families walk into a place where they know their children will have a gift for the holidays. Volunteers even help the children find which toy is right for them.
This year, the nonprofit is expecting 1,200 to 1,400 children, and will be representing 400-600 families. It will be accepting applications throughout the month of November, and holding the toy store event at Oakwood Baptist Church on Dec. 14, starting at 8 A.M. To apply, visit the Walker County Sheriff's Office, DFCS, or Rossville Police Department.