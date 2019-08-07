On Monday, Sept. 2, Labor Day returns to Fort Oglethorpe, except this year it will be in the streets instead of on Barnhardt Circle. The public celebration will be held on Lafayette Road between Enscore Street and Harker Road. Some events will be held inside nearby churches.
Part of the celebration, dubbed Labor Day in the Streets, will be the first annual Little Miss Labor Day festival-style pageant for girls ages birth to 18 years old. Every entrant will receive a crown. The pageant will be held at Liberty Baptist Church, 2 Harker Road. The deadline for entries is Aug. 21. The entry fee is $25. Visit facebook.com/events/1132980096907190 for more information.
Also part of Labor Day in the Streets will be a corn hole tournament that will be held at Orchard Church, 763 Battlefield Parkway. Individuals and teams can enter. For more information, visit orchardchurch.cc/cornhole?fbclid=IwAR05iC370bpzVq9628jsNdwd_3HxubRxpjRNJe23yqu9xecce7vx7__rkNY.
There is no fee to attend Labor Day in the Streets. The event, which is being advertised on social media, by word of mouth and on banners and billboards, will include dozens of vendors selling a wide variety of food and crafts, music, a cruise-in that includes antique tractors, children’s activities and more.
Ryan Ralston, pastor of Liberty Baptist Church and president of the Fort Oglethorpe Tourism Association, invites everyone from Fort Oglethorpe and beyond to come out and have fun with fellow members of their community.