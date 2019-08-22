Sundai Stevenson qualified to run for re-election to one of the three Rome City Commission Ward 1 seats in the Nov. 5 election.
"It has been my honor to serve Rome citizens as a member of the commission. Together we have accomplished some good things, but we still have work to do.
"When I was elected in 2015, I pledged to spend time talking and listening to my constituents in order to ensure their concerns and ideas were heard. I have tried to respond to every phone call and answer every email. If re-elected, I promise to continue to be an active listener who understands that I can help people best by helping to solve their problems.
"I hope that through my efforts I have justified the trust you placed in me in 2015 and earned your support for a second term."
During her time on the commission, Sundai has been an advocate for listening to people who live, work and spend their money downtown. Sundai believes that we should protect the character and virtue of many of the neighborhoods in our city; and we must continue to revitalize and build value in neglected neighborhoods in our city through public and private partnerships.
Sundai and her husband moved to Rome over 25 years ago and she has been actively involved in the community for the last 25 years. For more information about her re-election campaign, visit sundaistevenson.com.