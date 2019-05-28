Caroline Stephens was recently approved by the Gordon County Board of Education to be instructional technology coordinator for elementary schools in the school system.
Stephens, a graduate of Gordon Central High School, has taught at Tolbert Elementary School since 2009, and was named the district teacher of the year in 2017. She holds a Bachelor of Science degree in early childhood education and special education, a Master of Arts degree in early childhood education, and an education specialist in curriculum and instruction.
Since beginning the one-to-one technology initiative in Gordon County, she has led professional development on effectively using Schoology, incorporating iPad with writing and math instruction, and using accessibility features on iPad. She is well-versed in Apple products and is an Apple Certified Teacher. Through her work as the lead for assistive technology for Gordon County Schools, as well as her work at Tolbert Elementary, she has created videos to explain how to utilize Schoology assessments and assignments, worked with teachers in whole group as well as individually, and assisted in troubleshooting for iPad, MacBook, and other Apple products.
Stephens commented about her work with technology in the classroom.
“My goal with technology integration at Tolbert has been to make teachers feel comfortable creating unique learning experiences, while challenging them to think outside of the box,” she said. “I am excited and honored to take over the role of instructional technology coordinator for our elementary schools. Celena Arrington has been an excellent example, and I will strive to continue to assist our teachers in enhancing student learning with technology. Taking over this role as instructional technology coordinator will allow me to support and lead amazing teachers, which will also impact the lives of our children in Gordon County.”
Stephens will assume her new responsibilities July 1.