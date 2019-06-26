The economics of steamboat trade were a significant challenge on our local rivers.
The tourism board held their monthly meeting on the Joel Sulzbacher Roman Holiday tour boat Wednesday giving several member of the board a view of Rome they had never seen before.
Board member Tina Talton, marketing manager for JLC Airshows which operates the Wings Over North Georgia said the trip on the river was a great experience. "I've been in Rome for many years now but never had a chance to do this tour and we got a chance to see some wildlife," Talton said.
The hour long trip was narrated by Dennis Nordeman and he explained that the steamboats historically interfaced with plantations up and down the river.
"Freight on the Coosa River could support one steamboat, maybe one and a half but it couldn't support two. Any time there were two steamboats coming up here there really wasn't enough freight to allow the companies to make money so they became very competitive," Nordeman said.
Mergers were not uncommon at all and steamboat companies had to develop relationships with the plantation owners to make stops and pick up pre-cut wood to fuel the boats.
"They could just pull by a landing and pick up the fuel that they needed to finish the trip, They never had enough to do the length of the river all at once," he said. "The plantations made extra money supplying the wood to the steamboats"
In the earliest days of navigating the river, those steamboats typically had to stop for hours at a time, let the crew off and actually cut their own wood.
During trips he pilots nowadays, Nordeman said, visitors on the river ask about the fish and wildlife but many just enjoy listening to the stories of river history.
Others like the simple narration that lets them know where they are along the river, whether it's beside the Coosa Country Club, or Black's Bluff or the Mayo's Bar Lock and Dam about seven miles down river, which is as far as the riverboat can go.
Georgia's Rome Office of Tourism Executive Director Lisa Smith and her staff used the trip to introduce some of the board members with the rivers, what the city looks like from the water and river history that helped shape the city in the late 1800's and early 1900's.